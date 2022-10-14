Hanging out the wash in Pocatello

Hanging out the wash in Pocatello. Note the garden beds in the background.

 Photo courtesy of Sarah May Clarkson

As 2021 turned toward 2022, I soaked in all the best-of articles, reviews, broadcasts and lists. One of the journalists working on the “Science Friday” radio show recommended "How to Wash the Dishes" by Peter Miller. At first I was curious (um, how could such a book be science related?), but then I swooned. Washing the dishes is a process, follows a protocol and is successful when using a formula, according to Miller. I ordered myself a copy straight away. Peter Miller’s book merits a mention here because he feels about the dishes like I do about my clothesline: both involve necessary household tasks that can be done thoughtfully and carefully. Or not — which I completely understand.

Just as there is a certain zen and satisfaction in doing the dishes, so it is in hanging clothes out on the line.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.