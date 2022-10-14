As 2021 turned toward 2022, I soaked in all the best-of articles, reviews, broadcasts and lists. One of the journalists working on the “Science Friday” radio show recommended "How to Wash the Dishes" by Peter Miller. At first I was curious (um, how could such a book be science related?), but then I swooned. Washing the dishes is a process, follows a protocol and is successful when using a formula, according to Miller. I ordered myself a copy straight away. Peter Miller’s book merits a mention here because he feels about the dishes like I do about my clothesline: both involve necessary household tasks that can be done thoughtfully and carefully. Or not — which I completely understand.
Just as there is a certain zen and satisfaction in doing the dishes, so it is in hanging clothes out on the line.
Back when my husband and I were a young couple with two toddlers living way out in the country, somehow we scraped together the funds for a washing machine. Modern convenience! Big step forward! But no dryer. No matter. My husband built me a fabulous clothesline in the side yard; it was handsome to look at and a clothes-drying beast. Laundry flapped from it all the time. The neighbor dog, Jack, was known to pull some drying clothes off the line for a good chew because he smelled us on those items (even after washing!). Jack never stole our things — he just gummed them up, maybe chewed a few wee holes in them, and returned them to us, proud as punch. So it was that my favorite Dartmouth sweatshirt became “holey.”
One November I washed our bedspread and hung it out to dry while we enjoyed Thanksgiving with family in New York state. In our absence there was nasty weather and we returned home to find one whole side of the bedspread frozen in a puddle beneath the clothesline. I either don’t recall or repressed the memory of how I solved that dilemma. Just a typical challenge of rural life.
Eventually dear Aunt Ellen gifted us the money to buy a dryer when our boys were still little, which was at least 30 years ago — and we have that dryer today. It had its first-ever repair just last year. We only use it about half a year, so it has done yeoman duty since the early 1990s.
Back to my clothesline. I love my clothesline, and I particularly love it in the high-mountain desert. Let me count the ways.
Hanging out the wash gets me outdoors just about every season of the year. Idaho’s blue blue sky adorns the space overhead. In summer, the clothesline is within spitting distance of the raised beds for our vegetables, herbs in pots and flowers. I can give them all a look-see when I’m done with the wash. And I gauge the day at the clothesline: breeze, temperature, overall weather. My husband feeds the birds and they keep me company. So does our dog, Edgar. At the clothesline I can get a task done and meet the day.
This is values signaling, but using the clothesline is sustainable. We live in one of the most consistently sunny places in the West and it seems folly not to use such a reliable and free resource. In the height of summer, clothes on the line dry faster than any machine dryer I know. Some folks like their towels fluffy and soft, but I prefer how they become kind of crunchy and rough after being hung on the line: they dry and exfoliate! And nothing beats the fresh-air smell of line-dried clothes and linens. No chemically enhanced scent comes close to, nor can compare with, the smell of clothes off the line.
Finally, hanging out the wash is meditative (for me, at least): it is a physical activity, you’re outside with the sun shining and birds chirping, and I follow an established routine. Shirts are hung together, socks in a long row (hung by the toes), shorts and pants on the outside so all the nooks and crannies meet the sun and the breeze. It doesn’t require any mental heavy lifting, but there is a certain satisfaction in hanging the clothes out, and then bringing them in fresh and dry. I get good thinking done at the clothesline. When life gets hectic and busy — and it can seem foolish to take time to hang out clothes — I am grateful for the head space the clothesline gives me.
When we bought our little house in Idaho with its full-sun backyard, our friend Yousef gave us a housewarming gift card from one of the home maintenance stores. We hadn’t even moved in and there were lots of needs. What did we buy? A clothesline. It was a priority.
This is not a book review column, but as I have done before, I want to recommend a couple of books. Peter Miller wrote "How to Wash the Dishes" (Roost Books, 2020), a slim and lovely little volume that makes a great gift (I gave my copy to my friend Jane in Vermont). Similar but different is "The Checklist Manifesto" by Atul Gawande (Picador Books, 2011). If you have never read anything by Gawande, I cannot recommend him highly enough; he is a brilliant healer, scientist, humanitarian and an absolutely gorgeous writer.
Sarah May Clarkson is a committed walker (with her dog), a hopeless bibliophile and a lifelong educator. Back in the day, she was an editor and writer for the Manchester (Vermont) Journal and its sister paper, the Bennington (Vermont) Banner. She and her husband have lived in Pocatello since 2015.
