Indian Mountain from Kinney Creek on May 7. A coating of fresh snow at the top, aspens greening up from the past week’s warmth and sun.

 Photo by Sarah May Clarkson

There is much that is evocative of the month of May, in my humble opinion. For starters, May is my maiden name, so it’s always been a favorite month for me. Much as I might have wanted to have a May birthday, mine is in the dead of winter, alas. It is funny that people have always called me Sarah May, even before marriage, like Betty Lou or Kimberly Sue. You may call me whatever you like.

Next, the weather. In December I wrote about the change of seasons, how I appreciate the change(s), how the transitions give me strength or hope or both. It has certainly seemed as though this past winter would never end, and there was a frost warning this week. Much as I want to plant tomatoes, I’ll hold off, but I’m going to sow some lettuces and peas soon (and perhaps stupidly).

Ann McCauley, 1959. 

Sarah May Clarkson is a committed walker (with her dog), a hopeless bibliophile and a lifelong educator. Back in the day, she was an editor and writer for the Manchester (Vermont) Journal and its sister paper, the Bennington (Vermont) Banner. She and her husband have lived in Pocatello since 2015.

