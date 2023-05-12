There is much that is evocative of the month of May, in my humble opinion. For starters, May is my maiden name, so it’s always been a favorite month for me. Much as I might have wanted to have a May birthday, mine is in the dead of winter, alas. It is funny that people have always called me Sarah May, even before marriage, like Betty Lou or Kimberly Sue. You may call me whatever you like.
Next, the weather. In December I wrote about the change of seasons, how I appreciate the change(s), how the transitions give me strength or hope or both. It has certainly seemed as though this past winter would never end, and there was a frost warning this week. Much as I want to plant tomatoes, I’ll hold off, but I’m going to sow some lettuces and peas soon (and perhaps stupidly).
I took a hike up Kinney Creek this past weekend. There was a coating of fresh snow at the top of Indian Mountain and I was treated to about 10 minutes of hail. But the aspens are greening up quite nicely and I could hear songbirds that were totally absent just three weeks ago. I heard an orange-crowned warbler (a first for me), a spotted towhee, and — the loveliest harbinger of warmer weather — the yellow warbler. Thank you to the Merlin app.
Our tulips first showed themselves in March (truly) and completely ignored my pleas that they go back, it was too soon. They are now fully up and blooming — so hardy, so cheerful. We could all take a lesson from the tulips: don’t stay buried, keep your head up, bloom where you are planted. The grape hyacinths burst forth all of a sudden over the weekend, the neighbor’s cherry tree blossomed in the heat and is now growing leaves.
When the days are longer and the weather fair, it is time to celebrate and enjoy the milestones that mark our lives and this season: graduations, weddings, baptisms, new jobs and opportunities. Parties! Our eldest son was married in April (best party ever, by the way), our anniversary is in early August. In a few short weeks, all four of Pocatello’s high schools will have graduation ceremonies, and Idaho State University just recognized graduates in all its programs, from associate degrees to doctorates in the health professions, education, anthropology and a broad array of disciplines. We can take pride that teaching and learning are core values in Pocatello.
But all this transition and change makes me wistful. I would like to think that I am adaptable and flexible, but some of my favorite people will move on after this spring and summer. Sigh. It is a time of reflection. I find myself harking back to places, people, experiences that have shaped who I am and I hope I have shared some of those gems with others. I drove by Highland High School today and the school boulder out front has been newly repainted: Ram Tough. Gadzooks, I almost burst out crying and I’m not a crier. I’ll blame it on the pollen. What is my mood? Optimistic. Grateful. These are the moods of the season.
What is the history behind Mother’s Day? According to an online encyclopedia, the origin story could take you to the ancient Greeks and Romans, the Middle Ages and the Lenten season, or an early 20th century American woman named Anna Jarvis. I can scoff at card companies and retailers, but there is occasion in the month of May to recognize mothers of all kinds, not exclusively biological ones. Some of the finest people I know are not biological parents but have demonstrated great maternal empathy. Folks like nuns (with a nod to our late friend, Sister Gertrude), aunts, step-mothers, foster mothers, god-mothers, madrinas, adoptive mothers and then all our blood relatives: mothers, sisters like mothers, grandmothers, great grandmothers. Parenting is the toughest job you’ll ever love (like the Peace Corps), one that can fill you with great joy or searing heartbreak. Being a parent has, I am sure, made me a better person, though I admit to being a deeply flawed mother. Muchas gracias, madres.
Here is a photo of my Mom, taken in 1958; I think it is her engagement picture, taken at a time when young ladies had their formal engagement and wedding photos published in their local newspapers. Isn’t she a beauty? Her name then was Ann Joan McCauley. Today she is Ann May, 89 years of age, a survivor of multiple cancers, a widow, raised five kids in the ’60s and ’70s (good lord), and now resides in an assisted living facility on a floor with memory care. She is remarkable to me and after I visit her I am both motivated and inspired. Despite her many challenges (she lost her husband and both of her sisters in a six-month period in 2020), she has herself a boyfriend named Richard and, apparently, a good bit of gas left in the tank. Good for her; I want her to reach all the milestones ahead and I want us to celebrate her strength and resilience.
Before we close the book on May 2023, acknowledge the moods and the milestones and the mothers you know. Shake the hand of a high school or college graduate, smell the actual roses (or whatever flower is nearby), hug a mother of any type or stripe, thank those good people for their good work, cheer for those (mothers or not) and their efforts to care for us all, and salute Mother Nature whose springtime display is a balm to our weary souls after a very long winter.
Sarah May Clarkson is a committed walker (with her dog), a hopeless bibliophile and a lifelong educator. Back in the day, she was an editor and writer for the Manchester (Vermont) Journal and its sister paper, the Bennington (Vermont) Banner. She and her husband have lived in Pocatello since 2015.
