In Irish writer Nuala O’Faolain’s memoir “Are You Somebody” she recounts being asked to list the 10 more important events of her life (she was participating in a self-exploration workshop) and the first two were these: “I was born and I learnt to read.”
I probably read “Are You Somebody” 20 years ago, but those words are pretty much seared in my brain. Being born into the world and learning to read are singular and powerful events; I appreciated that O’Faolain equated literacy with birth and life itself. Though we were born two decades apart and on opposite sides of the Atlantic, I knew that words, reading and stories had both led her and saved her. Other people — other readers and writers — have had similar experiences.
Reading is no doubt a skill (I believe reading well is also a talent), but reading is so much more than that — it is a life determinant — one that is too often taken for granted. As a woman of a certain (and older) age, I can tell you that our childhood options for leisure and entertainment were much fewer. My mom would shoo us out of the house after breakfast, we would hop on our bikes or wander the neighborhood, and some of us (brothers, mostly) might not be back until dinner. I remember being a regular visitor to the library, happy to log my list of books during the summer vacation, checking out Nancy Drew mysteries by the bundle, and escaping into the pages of picture books and chapter books as a child. Are there any other fans of the Richard Scarry picture books out there? Those books were much beloved and well read in my house as a child. All of which is to say that me and my siblings read, some of us more than others, true, but I was fortunate indeed to live in what early childhood educators would call a print-rich environment. My dad’s mom, my Grammy Mollie, would send us two things for our birthdays each year: cash, usually a $10 bill, which seemed like a king’s ransom to me, and a book. The money got spent in a flash and I have no memory of what I spent it on, but I remember (sometimes even still have) “The Wind in the Willows,” “Where the Wild Things Are” and collections of poetry of stories and poetry by A. A. Milne, such as “Disobedience” from Milne’s “When We Were Very Young”:
James James
Morrison Morrison
Weatherby George Dupree
Took great
Care of his mother
Though he was only three.
James James
Said to his Mother,
“Mother,” he said, said he:
“You must never go down to the end of town,
if you don’t go down with me.” . . .
Milne served England in the Great War and was a veteran of the Battle of the Somme — which you would never guess from the light-hearted rhyme above. All of which is to say that if I am a devoted bibliophile, it goes back to my childhood and acquiring the skill and the ability to read.
Stories and words have transported me, comforted me, schooled me, kept me company and been my companion. I have spent a fair amount of time flying back and forth to New England in the last three years to visit and be with my parents and you can be sure I am never without a magazine or a book. I am polite and, I hope, considerate in travel, but I put my nose into reading material in the waiting area and as soon as I take my seat. No offense, airline mates, but I don’t want to chat it up with strangers while I fly across the country. I can be impressively forgetful, but I remember that I was reading “Out of Africa” in the laundromat in Bennington, Vermont; that I read “Cloudsplitter” all of one summer (Russell Banks, just died this month, by the way, and “Cloudsplitter” is a fascinating epic, which I highly recommend); that I cried in bed when I read the end of Sue Miller’s “The Good Mother” just a few weeks before we moved; and that when I was home with our newborn Joseph I read a collection of stories by Susan Minot in the loft of our wee log cabin; and just a few months ago read “Small Things Like These,” some scenes of which may never leave my mind (in a way that only the most evocative prose can do).
My dad would regale an attendant audience with stories and recollections. He was a keen mimic and could perfectly imitate just about any accent — Irish, Boston (the city of his birth), Caribbean, Italian, eastern European, urban New York. He seemed to instinctively know that a good story was made better by appropriate embellishments, like accents. Was there a dose of exaggeration and drama in such stories? No question, but in the telling, a story often got richer. I just finished reading Daniel Mendelsohn’s “The Lost” about his effort to discover more about his Ukrainian uncle, aunt and four cousins — who they were, what they were like — as well as how they died during World War II. Mendelsohn reflects a good deal on his various families, and as an adult realizes that his father’s family did not have stories to tell and share, but his mother’s family did. It was his mother’s family that fascinated him, and he undertook a decade-long personal project to learn more about his uncle, aunt and cousins. Stories captivate, connect, inspire us.
I am a visual person and someone who likes tangible, actual things. I prefer a paper list to a computer list; I would much rather read the newspaper on a broadsheet than on the computer; I will take a card or hand-written note over an email any day (though I am grateful for both). The same applies to magazines and books. I have a couple of online magazine subscriptions, but there just isn’t the same satisfaction in reading a screen as in holding the “National Geographic” or “Smithsonian” or “Yes!” Books that are bound and hand-held and dog-eared and annotated hold a value that exceeds what may have been downloaded onto the Kindle (I’ve got one of those, too). When I give a book or receive a book, I like to make a note of who and when. My standard gifts to new parents and newly arrived humans are a couple of my favorite children’s books accompanied by bookplates that indicate the little person’s name, a welcome greeting and the date. I’d like to think that many years in the future, those books will bring a smile to folks who were once babes in arms building their personal libraries.
There is great comfort, and great community strength, in the places where words, language and books are accessible. In my brief stint at an elementary library in town, I was always impressed by youngsters who told me that they had visited the Marshall Public Library, not just “the library.” It cracked me up that they saw fit to tell me the library’s entire name. Our town libraries, in downtown and Chubbuck, are a happy nexus of society, information, opportunity, assistance and celebration. Pocatello’s libraries hold not just books (though books are primary), but also public computers, games, reading/activity groups, meeting space, newspapers and magazines, music, research materials and — most important — knowledgeable and supportive staff. Each of our public and private schools have libraries that are kindred in mission and valued by teachers and students. Bookstores bring me similar pleasure, and I have some favorites (I pinky swear that I gain no benefit from these endorsements): the Tattered Cover in Denver (a store from which you, like James James’s mother, might never be seen again); Elliott Bay Book Company in Seattle, wooden floors, big windows, great staff recommendations; and perhaps my most favorite, the Northshire Bookstore in Manchester Center, Vermont, not just a fabulous bookstore in a beautiful place, but also a treasure trove of items that celebrate language, words and stories.
I am lately in a Mary Oliver reading session. The following passage from her collection of prose “Upstream” (Oliver is also a poet), which I read just the other night, brings this column to a lovely close: “I did not think of language as a means to self-description. I thought of it as a door — a thousand opening doors! — past myself. I thought of it as the means to notice, to contemplate, to praise, and, thus, to come into power.”
May words and language do the same for many and all.
