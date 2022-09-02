Summer is a most favorable season.
At this time of year — when a person can discern that the days are (alas) getting shorter, but the sun is still warm and the bounty is nigh — I want to salute three things: the birds, the sunflowers and the tomatoes. First, the birds.
Where have birds been all my life? Duh — all around me. I have watched the resident bald eagle at Edson Fichter Nature Area with a mix of awe and child-like wonder for a couple of years, yet didn’t feel a greater curiosity about birds. My niece’s boyfriend told me about the cellphone app Merlin (to which I have, I promise, no proprietary interest), and it has been life changing. For whatever reason, this is the summer I noticed bird song, became fascinated by bird song and downloaded Merlin. This could be the start of a new hobby or avocation.
In one July evening I heard, and Merlin identified, a common nighthawk, a song sparrow, a spotted towhee and a Swainson’s thrush. The next night, I heard a violet-green swallow (!?!), a cedar waxwing and more. I think, though, that I have developed a crush on the Lazuli bunting, which I thought made a fleeting appearance in our area during the spring before flying elsewhere to nest, lay eggs and nurture their fledglings. But no — they are here to nest and raise their young through most of the summer. In the places where I have heard the Lazuli bunting, they call back and forth to each other in a song that is both beautiful and hypnotic. I haven’t heard them now in about a month, so they have surely gone south. I eagerly await their return in the spring of 2023.
If you are at all interested in birds — as a rank amateur (like myself) or a serious birder — I encourage you to visit the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, which is the driving force and the genius behind Merlin. Go to www.birds.cornell.edu/home.
The sunflower. Was there ever a more cheerful flower? I am prone to stop the car along roadways and cut some sunflowers with my kitchen shears during August and September. I admire sunflowers for their strength, their sturdiness, because they look up and forward, and they can grow in the most inhospitable places ever. There’s a moral or a lesson or a parable there somewhere. At any rate, I will continue to cut them down as they emerge from barren roads, rocky cliffs or the most withered patches of earth. My appreciation for sunflowers is matched by my profound inability to grow them. I have planted sunflowers carefully and thoughtfully, but they have not responded to my efforts. Our friends Jesse and Adam, down the street, have a virtual forest of sunflower blossoms every summer in their yard with no planning or planting. Good thing I like Jesse and Adam, or I might consider some sunflower burglary.
Finally, tomatoes — ah, tomatoes. There are few things more sublime than a homegrown, warmed-by-the-sun tomato. My dad was a great gardener — flowers, veggies, bulbs and shrubs — and he grew tomatoes in his raised beds every summer. My grandfather — my mom’s dad, Grandpa Joe — loved my dad’s tomatoes. He would sneak by the house with a salt shaker in his pocket (in the words of Dave Barry, I am not making this up), swipe a tomato or two and eat them in his car. The evidence was usually obvious — seeds on his shirt, tomato skin on his chin — and when we asked him if he’d been in the garden, he would feign offense and say, “Are you accusing me of being a thief?” Um, yeah, actually, we are. It was a game. He won, and we loved him for it and my dad for indulging him. I don’t have anyone like Grampa Joe planning to heist my / our tomatoes, but they are just as yummy and a miracle of summer bounty. Our backyard blazes in the summer sun for fully 10 hours a day, and the tomatoes respond to it with gusto. We’ll be enjoying (and sharing) tomatoes for another month or so.
So when you think about what’s essential, it’s sometimes the things you have little or no control over: the birds of the sky, sunflowers planted by the winds and feathered friends, and a summer-ripened tomato. Enjoy!
This is not a book column, but if space allows, I’d like to recommend a book or two at the end of my musings. This week, there are two: "The Home Place" by J. Drew Lanham, which was a gift from my friend Kate. A memoir, "The Home Place" describes Lanham’s life and story, a black man from South Carolina and how he came to be a professor of wildlife ecology at Clemson University. And "Beheld" by TaraShea Nesbit; a novel. We mythologize the West in literature. Nesbit captures and confronts the mythology behind the continent’s earliest white settlers at the Plymouth Plantation in the seventeenth century. Both are really, really good.
Sarah May Clarkson is a committed walker (with her dog), a hopeless bibliophile and a lifelong educator. Back in the day, she was an editor and writer for the Manchester (Vermont) Journal and its sister paper, the Bennington (Vermont) Banner. She and her husband have lived in Pocatello since 2015.