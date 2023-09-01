In high school, I was a passenger in an unfortunate carpool. I can’t remember if there were four or five of us being driven by a parent, but I do remember a couple of geeky brothers (now probably captains of industry), a surly girl or two, and me.
We were hostage, cheek by jowl in a sedan or station wagon (remember them?), compelled to listen to whatever the driver chose on the radio.
Which is where, and how, a life-long relationship developed.
One carpool parent unfailingly had public radio on: the local classical radio program “Morning Pro Musica” with host Robert J. Lurtsema out of WGBH in Boston. I would never have admitted it then, but strains of beautiful music quieted the noise in my head before the school day began. And it was occasionally very funny, as when Lurtsema mimicked bird call and bird song on April Fool’s Day with his own human chirps in place of the recorded bird song that normally opened the program.
I survived the carpool, graduated from high school, went off to four years of college out of state, got married at some point, and in the 1980s reconnected with public radio as a young adult.
My husband and I were working, at the time, in the Bennington, Vermont, area, and we bought our first house right over the border in White Creek, New York. Our public radio station there was WAMC out of Albany. We heard the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood live on Saturday nights, became huge fans of the Car Guys, and listened intently to the weekly interview show featuring the late Gov. Mario Guomo. WAMC had the best fund-raising efforts and I can still remember the number to call to donate — 1-800-323-9262 (they had composed a jingle featuring the phone number).
In 1995, we moved to central Pennsylvania and listened mostly to WPSU (State College) and occasionally WITF (Harrisburg). Somewhere along the line, we turned the house radio on first thing in the morning, and public radio became the background in the house while we were at work and school. Our pets are, and have been, very well informed.
When streaming from your desktop emerged, I would stream (and still stream) public radio all day at work.
My husband and I are coming up on eight years in Pocatello. When we took the leap to go west, I flippantly called it our study-abroad experience — which was rude because there are lots of public broadcasting efforts in this quadrant of the U.S. that is the intermountain west. There is no shortage of public radio options and I confess to becoming a bit of a public-radio floozy. KISU (Idaho State University’s station) is on in the house throughout the day and in our old cars. I stream KUER out of Salt Lake City at work, and on my phone I listen to OPB, Oregon Public Broadcasting. As a footnote, Idaho also has a robust network of public television programming and broadcasting. I want to commend KISU, which is, I believe, a small but mighty public radio station. The Grand Teton Music Festival is broadcast with great commentary on the weekends during the summer months. They have developed some really good local programming, such as The Nature of Idaho, interesting monthly segments that highlight the colleges and programs at ISU (the College of Business, The School of Pharmacy), music programs with local hosts, and Sustainable Idaho (hosted by students), which just did a terrific multi-part series on the planned Lava Ridge wind farm project adjacent to the Minidoka National Historic Site.
Some of these stations featured lovely music with news at the beginning, middle and end of the day; some are strictly talk and programming focused on news or current culture, some strongly reflected their (pride of) place in their schedules. In my public-radio journey, I am glad that we have experienced stations of all stripes with distinct station profiles and personalities.
But as much as anything, public radio has been the place to inform me, instruct me, motivate and inspire me. I have read books, watched movies, learned about places/people/events from public radio, and otherwise expanded my horizons and knowledge. For that, I will always be grateful. To live in a town with a local public radio station and a local newspaper is a great community asset and gift.
Now this story comes full circle, back to Boston. My dad (the best man ever) fell ill in 2019 and died in 2020; my mom has been in assisted living since 2021. I have spent more time in Boston in the last four years than I did in the previous 40 (about which I am not proud). When I go east to visit my Mom, I turn my rental car to public radio and thoroughly enjoy a certain midday interview/call in/current events show that is funny and irreverent and keeps me informed of news, issues, and events in the city of my birth.
Call this a valentine to public radio, which it unashamedly is. And it all started in a mid-1970s carpool in the Boston of my youth.
Before I close, two things.
Humans, look the hell up (after dark). The Perseid Meteor Shower is an annual summer nighttime show, occurring between July 14 and Sept. 1 this year The Perseids occur when the Earth’s orbit passes through the debris field of the Comet Swift-Tuttle. You don’t have to travel far from Pocatello to find a dark-sky spot. Set up a blanket or camp chair, find a place with an open and unobstructed view, go out about 11 p.m. or midnight, carry a snack and a beverage, and with the naked eye you should be able to easily see the display. Be patient, turn off your phone; give yourself a full hour and I would bet you’ll enjoy the quiet and the ease. It inspires awe and wonder, and might even encourage an astro-physicist or two.
Next, and finally, this is not a book review column, but I have just finished two novels that take place in the mid-1970s and which I recommend. “Trespasses” by Louise Kennedy takes place in Belfast when the Troubles in Northern Ireland were at a terrible and violent peak. It is the story of Cushla, an elementary school teacher, her life, her family, her work personalities, and her love interest. So good. And Dennis Lehane’s latest, “Small Mercies,” which focuses on the summer of 1974 and the weeks right before court-ordered desegregation began in the Boston Public Schools. Mary Pat Fennessy is seething, the strongest and fiercest mama bear I have ever met in fiction, and Lehane is (eye roll, cliche, but it’s true) a master storyteller. You will race through it, through both of these books.
The summer is fast fleeting — enjoy it in books, the night sky, or memories that stick.
