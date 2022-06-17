Perhaps you’ve heard a lot about ESG lately. So what is ESG? Environmental, Social, Governance, or ESG, is a movement that encourages companies to comply with the dictates of asset managers reportedly from firms such as Blackrock, Vanguard and State Street investing. Among many conservative business leaders, it is widely regarded as the weaponization of capital, and it is one of the largest threats to our freedoms. Here’s why.
According to Investopedia, the world’s leading source of investment information, ESG is defined as the criteria used to evaluate a company’s behavior outlined in three major factions — environmental, social and governance. These evaluations are used by socially conscious investors to screen their investments ensuring alignment with their political and social ideologies.
Each component of ESG refers to a different interest of the business investment. Environmental refers to the preservation of our natural world with calls to climate change, carbon emissions and greenhouse gas emissions. The social component focuses on humans and our interdependencies with issues such as gender and diversity inclusion, mental health and customer success. The final component, governance, refers to boards of directors and their makeup, hiring and onboarding practices, and executive compensation guidelines. These three components help investors understand the societal impact of the companies in which they seek to invest in, but they also present real concerns that each of us cannot ignore.
To better understand the implications, let’s use an example of a utility company denied auto insurance for their fleet because they owned a coal-burning plant. If the goal is to refuse business with companies partaking in coal operations, then insurance companies will be notified by asset managers who can then deny business based on a failure to comply with ESG criteria. Pressure is now on the utility to either comply or spend more on insurance. If they can’t get the insurance, they will be forced into alternative transportation such as electric vehicles.
Played out even further, the utility company fleet may not be capable of servicing a rural district because of the range limitation of electric vehicles. This can create a snowball effect placing new burdens on businesses to either comply with ESG or fear losing valued business.
Let’s be clear — Investors should be able to review the worthiness of their investments. As consumers, we engage in this behavior every day when we choose where and how to spend our dollars. However, there is an outside pressure added through many of these principles outlined through ESG that allow a small fraction of elites to control where and how money is spent, and those values may not align with your core values.
Originally, ESG was implemented to review a company's societal impact that normal financial institutions would not review. This allows for a more comprehensive understanding of the business and its impact on a community. That doesn’t sound too bad, right? The concern of many is that this vetting behavior can lead to blacklisting and censoring of businesses based on a subjective standard, and it has an eerie similarity to the “social credit score” implemented by the Chinese Communist Party.
These ESG regulations could have many unintended, negative consequences on businesses. Investors and businesses have been engaging in free-market transactions for decades, and we should allow those transactions to continue uninterrupted by a social rating system of worthiness. Before we accept these social rating systems with open arms, perhaps we should focus on what has made businesses so successful in the United States — the free exchange of goods and services to those able and willing to buy.
Tyler Kelly is the executive director of the Idaho Republican Party.