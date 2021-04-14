Many have expressed dismay, unhappiness, and anger with Republican legislators. The legislators won't be changing until Republican voters change.
Until Republican voters get their heads out of Fox News lies and conspiracies, until they quit listening to right wing hate radio, and until they get MAGA/QAnon lies and conspiracies off their social media, they will keep voting like they do. They are paying more attention to Russian trolls and white supremacist trolls than the reality that touches them every day.
Reality and the real world want to deal with the pandemic, fully fund education pre-K through college, fix infrastructure that has been abandoned for as long as decades, keep our social safety net secure, and a host of pressing issues. We want corporations and the wealthy to pay their fair share of what our society needs.
Fox, right wing radio, and MAGA/QAnon won't be delivering anything to us, just escapism from the real world.
Dallas Chase,
Boise