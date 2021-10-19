In regards to Brian Parson’s article “Post-mortem on Maricopa” dated 10/10/21, I do appreciate reading various ideas presented in the paper and other media sources but I have gotten very tired of the “personal opinions” that go on and on about the 2020 election being fraudulent. A hundred and one allegations have been reported and investigated and Arizona’s election went though a number of recounts and an “audit”, all organized and coordinated by the Republican Party, with NO conclusive evidence that there were any irregularities that would have affected the election results. Again, I appreciate the extensive article written by Mr. Parson’s but the reality is that after all that he says, his conclusion that the Arizona election process was flawed, is only a personal opinion. If it were as obvious as he states, why then didn’t the experts brought in by the Republican Party come to the same conclusions?
This continuous rhetoric has become tiresome and just continues to divide our nation. Isn’t it about time that we go on with making the best of the present situation and if we hope for a change then we work towards that change instead of promoting the destruction of our democracy and the great nation that we still have. I’d like to continue to refer to our country as the United States of America and not the Divided States of America, which the continuous promotion of “The Big Lie” is now doing.