I am writing to endorse Kevin England as mayor of Chubbuck. I have known Kevin for more than a decade. My goal is to vote in every election and vote informed. I have watched Mayor England make fiscally wise decisions to help Chubbuck grow and help the residents. I watched with pride as the new city hall was built without incurring long term debt to the city. When there was hysteria about mask mandates, Mayor England made the decision NOT to get caught up and there was never a mask mandate in Chubbuck. Many people used masks when they felt it was appropriate and I wore a mask when asked. However, having a leader who recognizes that the role of government is not to micromanage lives brought a measure of peace to a stressful time.
On a personal side I had Kevin as a neighbor for a few years and he could always be counted on to help. It didn’t matter if it was helping a Scout achieve his Eagle or offering to help an overworked mom change wiper blades, Kevin could be counted on to serve however he could. A friend and I were talking about the Chubbuck mayor race and my friend asked what I thought Kevin would do if he didn’t win the election. I knew the answer, Kevin would continue to serve the city he loves. He would continue to help however he could and make the city better. I encourage all Chubbuck voters to vote for Kevin England. He will continue the work he has done to make our city the best it can be.