Idaho State Police have issued an endangered missing person alert regarding a 76-year-old man who was last seen early Thursday morning in the state's northernmost county.
Robert Wayne Swindle was last seen between midnight and 1 a.m. in Boundary County, state police said.
Swindle has partially balding white hair and a beard and stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 160 to 175 pounds, state police said.
"He was last seen wearing dark colored jeans and possibly a T-shirt. He may be shirtless and shoeless," state police said.
Search crews and police have been searching for Swindle in the Deep Creek Loop area of Boundary County since around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
If you have any information on Swindle's whereabouts please call 911.
