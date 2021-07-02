UPDATE
Covert has been located safe and unharmed.
ORIGINAL STORY
IDAHO FALLS - The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for a missing endangered adult female, Barbara Covert.
Ms. Covert was last seen yesterday afternoon and has not been seen since.
Ms. Covert is a diabetic and left without her insulin medication. She also has early onset Alzheimer’s and recently moved to the area so is unfamiliar with the Idaho Falls area.
Ms. Covert is described as Caucasian, 5’ tall, 145 pounds, with dark hair and blue eyes, and was last seen in wearing jean shorts and a t-shirt.
Anyone who has seen Barbara since yesterday afternoon or who is currently aware of her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Idaho Falls Police Department by calling (208) 529-1200.