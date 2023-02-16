Scott Lavery

Scott Lavery 

 Submitted Photo

UPDATE

At approximately 1 PM on 2/16/23, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Fremont County Search and Rescue recovered the body of missing rider Scott Lavery. We would like to extend a special thank you to Air Idaho Rescue, Fremont County EMS, High Mountain Adventures, and to everyone who helped search for Mr Lavery. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his friends and family at this time. No further details will be released. Next of kin has been notified.

