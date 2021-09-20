Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email

Idahoans seem to be in a contagion of stupidity regarding vaccination against Covid 19 and other issues. While the crazy right wingers in the legislature want to convene to make mandatory masking or vaccination impossible and the governor wants to seek legal means to reject the president’s vaccine mandate, the hospitals are going into a crisis mode because of the quantity of anti-vaxers occupying hospital beds. 1000 idiots protest President Biden’s visit to Boise because they perceive vaccination as an assault on their stupid concept of freedom (to infect others). The most stupid organization which formed to demand that soldiers leave Afghanistan protest the first president who accomplished that goal. The state government presides over the lowest rate of vaccination in the nation while people die every day because of Covid 19. Stupid extreme right wingers think the right wing governor governor is too liberal. The legislature stupidly rejects government money for early childhood education when we have the lowest per pupil economic support in the nation. I am beginning to be embarrassed to be an Idahoan.