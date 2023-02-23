CHUBBUCK — Two elk got struck by cars on Interstate 15 in Chubbuck on Thursday afternoon as a herd of the animals made an incursion into the city.
Authorities said the elk that were struck by the vehicles did not appear to be seriously injured and rejoined the herd. The vehicles that collided with the elk did not stop following the incidents, police said.
The elk were struck when part of the herd crossed Interstate 15 and as of late Thursday afternoon these animals were just west of the freeway.
Authorities are keeping an eye on these elk to try to keep them from again crossing the freeway to rejoin their herd.
Chubbuck animal control personnel spent much of Thursday afternoon trying to push the elk out of Chubbuck and into the 2 1/2 Mile Road and Northgate Parkway area northeast of the city.
Idaho Fish and Game officers responded to Chubbuck after the elk were struck on the freeway. Elk from the herd are reportedly still in Chubbuck, so the public should remain on the lookout for the animals, especially when driving.
Elk have repeatedly ventured into Pocatello and Chubbuck this winter and last week Fish and Game euthanized two domestic dogs near Chubbuck that had attacked an elk herd and mortally mauled two elk calves.
Following the elk being struck by cars in Chubbuck on Thursday, Fish and Game issued the following advice to residents to avoid conflicts with elk and other wildlife:
• Avoid areas where wildlife are wintering. Don’t seek them out. Even if you think you are maintaining a safe distance, just being present in an area is enough to stress animals and cause them to move.
• Keep control of your dogs — don’t allow them to run at large or chase wildlife.
• Motorists should be extra cautious and drive slower than normal when traveling in areas frequented by animals — and that’s especially true in early morning and evening hours.
• Don’t drive with tunnel vision — watch the edges of roads as well as in front of you. In lowlight conditions, look for eye shine and body movements. And remember, when you see one deer or elk, there are likely others following right behind.
• Don’t feed deer and elk. Feeding creates a host of issues for wintering wildlife from disease transmission to dietary shock, but can also draw in and congregate animals where they shouldn’t be.
Feeding them away from town for a few weeks until it warms up, would be better than allowing them to be a danger on the freeways. Hurry up spring or these animals aren't going to make it.
