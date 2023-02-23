Elk

Some of the elk that wandered into Chubbuck on Thursday afternoon.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

CHUBBUCK — Two elk got struck by cars on Interstate 15 in Chubbuck on Thursday afternoon as a herd of the animals made an incursion into the city.

Authorities said the elk that were struck by the vehicles did not appear to be seriously injured and rejoined the herd. The vehicles that collided with the elk did not stop following the incidents, police said.

Old Crow

Feeding them away from town for a few weeks until it warms up, would be better than allowing them to be a danger on the freeways. Hurry up spring or these animals aren't going to make it.

