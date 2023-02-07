Elk herd

A herd of elk pictured on Tuesday morning near Interstate 15 in north Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

Police and sheriff’s deputies responded to over 100 elk entering Chubbuck and north Pocatello on Tuesday morning.

The elk invasion caught the attention of local authorities around 8 a.m. and the effort began to push the animals out of Chubbuck and north Pocatello toward the Fort Hall Reservation.

Elk near road in Pocatello

Elk near Pocatello

Two elk pictured on Tuesday morning near Interstate 15 in north Pocatello.

Old Crow

Come on spring, survival is getting difficult for these poor animals. Still waiting for that global warming you liberals kooks.

