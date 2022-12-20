Shoshone-Bannock Tribes

Fort Hall Fire & EMS responded to a shed fire on the Fort Hall Reservation on Monday.

 Photo courtesy of Shoshone-Bannock Tribes

Fort Hall- At 7:49AM Monday, Fort Hall Fire & EMS responded to a shed fire on the Fort Hall Reservation on South Treaty Hwy. Upon arrival units found a small unattached garage on fire in the rear of the building.

The main fire was extinguished within minutes upon arrival and more fire was found under the floor of the garage where the well head and pressure tank for the culinary water was located for the property. According to Fire Chief, Eric King, “a wooden support brace along with the well components was burning and the main issue of concern, which made the location difficult to access to the fire.”

