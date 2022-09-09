It’s long been observed that, except for the certainties of death and taxes, no one can truly know the future. Still, there are indicators.
Here in Idaho, those indicators point to trouble for the state’s Republican Party in November’s election. The troubles are serious. They’re also entirely of the GOP’s own making.
A lot of Idaho women are worried. Many of them are mad. Mary Shea, a Pocatello Democrat running for the Legislature in District 29, has been hearing from them.
“When I’m talking to people on their doorsteps, I’m hearing a lot of anger and a lot of genuine concern about the health and safety of pregnant women,” Shea said this week. The cause of their concern is laws the strongly GOP Legislature passed to woo voters over the issue of abortion.
Republican lawmakers passed two bills that would ban abortion in Idaho and a third that created potential civil penalties for anyone who assisted a pregnant woman to get an abortion. The laws were a lot about political theater but had no substance because for 50 years abortion has been legal in America.
That changed, however, when on June 24 the US Supreme Court ended the right to abortion. Idaho’s so-called anti-abortion trigger laws — laws that would only apply if the Supreme Court were to unexpectedly do as it has done — are now in effect.
For the record, the trigger laws are being challenged in court. However, if they survive the challenges, the reality is dark.
The laws put emergency room doctors and health care workers at risk of civil and criminal penalties if they give medical care to pregnant women. One Idaho law will only permit abortion if a woman faces “imminent death.” That means she has to be dying before a doctor can give her the care she needs.
Under these cruel and poorly written laws, a pregnant woman who has received medical care before, during or after a miscarriage can now be the subject of a criminal investigation. It’s no wonder women across the state are mad and distressed.
The Idaho GOP platform this year clearly reads that all abortion should be illegal, without exception. Pregnancy caused by rape or incest would no longer be a reason for an abortion. Even the most important exception, abortion to save the life of the mother, is not okay according to the Idaho Republican Party.
Polls show that extreme position puts the state's GOP at odds with most Americans and even with most conservative Idahoans. The LDS church, as an example, is famously anti-abortion yet takes a much more rational approach than Idaho’s GOP.
The LDS view is essentially that abortion, clearly only permissible as a last resort, is not a sin if there’s a very good reason for it. Saving the life of a mother who may already have children is such a good reason, even if the Idaho Republican Party does not agree.
Since late June, there’s been a significant up-tick in the rate of registration of women to vote. Suddenly many Republican candidates have gone silent on the issue of women’s reproductive rights. Some have even erased all mention of their abortion views from their websites and campaign literature.
The extreme nature of Idaho’s existing anti-abortion laws has many women here “feeling like nobody in the GOP cares about the pregnant person,” says Shea. “There’s a feeling that there’s been a complete disregard for the needs of the pregnant person.”
How will that affect the November election? Who knows? At the very least, Republicans have a significant group of motivated voters they are now worrying about.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.