POCATELLO — An elderly man was rescued by neighbors and sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning during a fire that gutted his mobile home.
The 7:30 a.m. fire at a mobile home park on the 6300 block of South Fifth Avenue near the Bannock County Sheriff's Office destroyed the man's mobile home, damaged a car and two adjacent mobile homes and resulted in the temporary evacuation of neighboring residents.
Two of the elderly man's neighbors spotted the flames and pulled him to the doorway of his burning residence and then three Bannock County sheriff's deputies arrived and were able to get him safely away from the fire, authorities said.
The man reportedly has health problems and was difficult for the neighbors to move and the deputies said they arrived just in time to get him out of harm's way.
The man suffered serious burns in the fire and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. He was then airlifted via emergency helicopter to a hospital in Salt Lake City for additional treatment, authorities said.
The man's name and condition have not been released.
The man's two dogs, a black Labrador retriever and tan chihuahua, fled the burning mobile home but were later found and are being cared for. The dogs were not injured in the fire.
The Pocatello Valley and Pocatello fire departments responded to the fire and extinguished most of the flames in about 30 minutes. Firefighters were still dousing the remaining hot spots as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The fire destroyed the man's mobile home and caused exterior damage to a car parked nearby and two adjacent mobile homes as well as a shed.
One of the man's neighbors reported the fire.
The people who lived in adjacent mobile homes were evacuated while firefighters battled the blaze but have since been allowed to return.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.