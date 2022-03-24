The elderly man who was heroically rescued from his burning south Pocatello mobile home has died.
Bannock County authorities reported that the 76-year-old man died Thursday at a Salt Lake City hospital, where he was airlifted after initially being treated for his severe burns at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
The man's name has not yet been released as authorities try to track down his next of kin.
The man, who lived alone with his two dogs, had pre-existing health problems and was immobile when the fire ignited around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at his mobile home in the trailer park on the 6300 block of South Fifth Avenue.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office credited Pocatello resident Kortnie Balls, a FedEx driver who was on her way to work, with rescuing the man from the blaze by entering the burning mobile home and pulling him to the doorway.
Anthony Evans, a Walmart employee who was returning home to the trailer park after working the overnight shift, then helped Balls move the man from the mobile home's doorway to the porch. Evans had been the first person on the scene, called 911 to report the fire, and let the man's two dogs out of the burning mobile home but could not enter the residence because of the smoke, fire as well as the man's exploding oxygen tanks.
Three Bannock County sheriff's deputies — Lt. Jeremy Taysom, Hayden Klauser and Elrich Schaffner — arrived on the scene immediately after Balls and Evans had gotten the man to the porch. The deputies then stepped in and moved him off the porch and out of harm's way.
The deputies thought so highly of Balls' actions in rushing into the inferno to rescue the man that they gave her what's called a Challenge Coin for her heroism. The sheriff's deputies give such coins to people who perform extraordinary deeds, and Balls qualified.
Balls said the elderly man had suffered severe burns and was bleeding by the time she got to him. He was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to PMC for treatment and was soon airlifted by emergency helicopter to a Salt Lake City hospital where he died on Thursday.
The elderly man's two dogs, a black Labrador retriever and tan chihuahua, are being cared for by mobile home park residents. The dogs were not injured in the fire.
The Pocatello Valley and Pocatello fire departments responded to the blaze and extinguished most of the flames in about 30 minutes. Firefighters were still dousing the remaining hotspots hours after the fire.
The blaze destroyed the man's mobile home and caused exterior damage to a car parked nearby and two adjacent mobile homes as well as a shed.
The people who lived in adjacent mobile homes were evacuated while firefighters battled the blaze but have since been allowed to return.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
Neither Balls nor Evans knew the elderly man prior to the fire. Other than Evans suffering a bloody nose, they performed their heroics unscathed.
Balls said that after the elderly man was transported to the hospital and firefighters had gained the upper hand on the fire she returned to the scene to make sure there had been no one else inside.
"It's definitely a lot to process," she said about the fire. "There was a lot of adrenaline. I didn't think about what could happen to me. I only thought about getting him out of there."