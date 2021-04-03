An elderly man was injured in a brush fire that threatened a home and garage along Old Highway 91 between Inkom and McCammon on Saturday.
Authorities said the man was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation suffered in the fire. An update on his condition wasn't immediately available.
The man, whose name hasn't been released, resides in the home that was nearly destroyed by the brush fire, which was reported around 3 p.m.
The flames came dangerously close to both the home and garage on the property in the 3700 block of Old Highway 91.
Firefighters from several fire departments responded to the blaze and were able to save the home and garage from suffering any damage. The fire was contained by around 4 p.m. but firefighters are expected to remain on the scene extinguishing hot spots until well into Saturday evening.
Authorities said they do not yet know what caused the fire.
