An elderly man was injured in a brush fire that threatened homes and other structures between Inkom and McCammon on Saturday.
Authorities said the man was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation suffered in the fire along the 3700 block of Old Highway 91. An update on his condition wasn't immediately available.
The man, whose name hasn't been released, resides in one of the homes that was threatened by the brush fire, which was reported around 3 p.m.
The fire started as a controlled burn of a pile of weeds but the flames spread and consumed four acres before firefighters contained the blaze.
Firefighters saved all of the threatened structures — two homes and four outbuildings — from suffering any damage during the fire. The flames burned to within inches of one home and to within 100 feet of the second home and outbuildings.
Firefighters also stopped the flames just five feet from a haystack.
Firefighters from the McCammon, Arimo, Inkom and Downey fire departments and Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service battled the fire.
The fire was contained by around 4 p.m. Saturday but firefighters remained on the scene afterward extinguishing hot spots.