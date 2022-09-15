Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2:57 P.M. Thursday at East Overland Road, east of Hansen, in Twin Falls County.
A 74-year-old male from Hansen, Idaho, was driving a Ford F150 pickup eastbound on Overland Road when his vehicle collided with a bicyclist, also traveling eastbound.
The bicyclist, an 81-year-old male from Hansen, was transported via air ambulance to a hospital.
The driver of the Ford was wearing his seat belt. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet.
This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.