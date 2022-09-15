Emergency helicopter air ambulance stock image file photo
Idaho State Police file photo

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2:57 P.M. Thursday at East Overland Road, east of Hansen, in Twin Falls County.

A 74-year-old male from Hansen, Idaho, was driving a Ford F150 pickup eastbound on Overland Road when his vehicle collided with a bicyclist, also traveling eastbound.

