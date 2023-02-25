El Taco Loco

The Oseguera family in front of their Blackfoot restaurant, El Taco Loco.

 Submitted Photo

BLACKFOOT — El Taco Loco was formerly a food truck in Blackfoot but has since transferred to a self-built 40-foot shipping container that houses a kitchen and more storage space, allowing Luis Oseguera and his family to expand their menu.

The Oseguera family has been in business since 2019 and moved to their new location on West Bridge Street in October of last year.

