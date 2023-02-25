BLACKFOOT — El Taco Loco was formerly a food truck in Blackfoot but has since transferred to a self-built 40-foot shipping container that houses a kitchen and more storage space, allowing Luis Oseguera and his family to expand their menu.
The Oseguera family has been in business since 2019 and moved to their new location on West Bridge Street in October of last year.
Oseguera expressed his gratitude for the ease of work the transition has brought his family, as well as for the opportunity from his landlord Kevin Coles.
“We're to the point of having regulars now. It's made life a lot easier. We don't have to spend as many days at the food truck trying to get food ready and prepped for the next day. We have a bigger freezer now where we could store some meat and also keep more veggies instead of having to go buy veggies every single day. We were able to incorporate a little bit more items into our menu, including Pozole (a Mexican soup),” he said.
The Oseguera family has a goal to open a food truck in Boise in addition to their restaurant in Blackfoot.
“More than anything we’re just trying to figure out what's going to happen in Boise. Once we figure that out, we'll be working on having something mobile again in the Southeastern Idaho area on top of our permanent location for catering,” Oseguera said.
In the wake of his father suffering a sudden injury, Oseguera created the taco truck in 2019 to give his father an opportunity to work still.
“One reason we opened this business was that my father got injured at work. I was living in Texas at the time, so when I moved back I felt like I needed to help my father out in some way. I wanted to start something that would give him a couple of hours during the day where he could do a little bit of work to still make a little bit of money because, with his work injury, he's not allowed to work as much,” Oseguera said.
For the first couple of years, Oseguera and his family ran the truck on their own.
“Now we're currently up to six employees. We're on a schedule now and I'm not there day-to-day anymore, which has made life a lot simpler,” Oseguera said.
Their menu features family recipes dating back to Oseguera’s grandparents.
“I would say our most popular dishes would have to be either our tacos de adobada (spicy pork) or our tacos de lengua (beef tongue). In terms of the tacos de lengua, it's a family recipe from my grandpa that I learned when I was a young kid and it's blossomed from there. When we decided to start the business, we went ahead and used some of our intermediate family recipes, and then I used some recipes from my grandma and my grandfather as well,” Oseguera said.
Oseguera said inspiration from his grandmother motivated him to start a business in the food industry.
“As a child growing up, I spent a lot of time with my grandmother. No matter who came to her house, she always offered her guests a cup of coffee and some food. Every time that I saw that I would feel the love that my grandmother was trying to give through that cup of coffee or through that food. For me, it has just shown me that with food, you can really be in touch with other people. You can connect through the food and that's really beautiful. You kind of forget all the outside noise from the world and everything else going on, and you get a true, genuine smile. When you get that genuine smile, there's just no better feeling than knowing that you gave a good meal to a person and they really enjoyed it,” Oseguera said.
The Oseguera family shows their support for the community by participating in local fundraisers.
“We have run a couple of fundraisers in the past. There was once a little girl in Blackfoot named Dallas Katseanes who came down with cancer. I believe she was around 3 years old, and her dad was a guy I went to school with. When we overhear things like that, we just try to help in whatever way we can,” Oseguera said.
Oseguera touched on the challenges of running a business with his family and expressed his appreciation for the community’s support of their business.
“More than anything we are very thankful for what our customers have been able to do for us so far. It can get difficult, especially working with just family, not feeling like you have a break from your family at times. But that also just makes it that much worth it seeing the smiles on our parents' faces and the customers, and seeing what we've been able to build is just absolutely beautiful. I wanna make sure that my customers get thanked because without them we wouldn't be who we are,” Oseguera said.
El Taco Loco is located in Blackfoot at 865 W. Bridge St. behind KC’s Car Wash. To learn more about them, visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057152482009 or call them at 208-701-8030.
