POCATELLO — The owner of a local hookah bar was arrested early Sunday morning and the business has been ordered to close following a multi-jurisdiction law enforcement investigation.
Adrian Quiroz, the owner of the El Compa Hookah Bar at 440 E. Center St. in Pocatello, was arrested following the investigation and incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Quiroz has been charged with two misdemeanor charges, selling or transferring alcohol without a license and dispensing to a person under the age of 21, Idaho State Police said.
Quiroz posted a $300 bond on Sunday and was released from jail, according to jail records.
The Pocatello police street crimes unit and Idaho State Police Alcohol Beverage Control executed a search warrant at El Compa Hookah Bar around 3 a.m. Sunday.
The operation was the result of an ongoing investigation since November, police said.
The Pocatello police street crimes unit and state police were assisted by Pocatello Police patrol division, Pocatello Police school resource officers, the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office, Bannock County Juvenile Probation, Bannock County Adult Probation, the Idaho Department of Correction's Probation and Parole, Idaho State Police detectives, the Pocatello Fire Department and the Pocatello Building Inspector's Office.
As a result of the investigation Pocatello police arrested and charged one adult with illegal possession of a firearm while intoxicated, one adult for possession of methamphetamine and another adult was arrested on a felony warrant for grand theft of an automobile out of Power County, Pocatello police said.
Police also issued citations or made arrests for 11 curfew juvenile violations, three underage consumptions, one possession of an electronic cigarette by a minor, one juvenile runaway and one juvenile detention order, police said.
The Pocatello Fire Department and Pocatello Building Inspector's Office issued a “Stop Work Order” for the business, forbidding occupation until further notice, police said.
Additional details will be released in the coming week. For additional information, please contact Sergeant Brian McClure of the Pocatello police street crimes unit at 208-234-6121.