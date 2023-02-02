The proposal for educational SAVINGS accounts currently being proposed in the Idaho legislature is misleading. The so-called SAVINGS would actually be APPROPRIATIONS from the state's general fund—money paid by all Idaho taxpayers.

The term “educational savings account” should not be confused with “medical savings account.” Medical savings accounts enable people to bank their personal savings into a special account; when those savings are spent on legitimate medical expenses, they become tax deductions.

