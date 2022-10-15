POCATELLO — Aspects of the state’s public education system and economic matters such as inflation, job growth and tax relief are among the marquee issues for the six candidates vying to represent the interests of Pocatello area voters at the Idaho statehouse.
All three of the races in Legislative District 29, which includes voters in all of Pocatello and areas south of the city, are contested in the Nov. 8 election. Republican David T. Worley and Democrat James D. Ruchti are running for state Senate, Democrat Mary Shea and Republican Dustin Whitney Manwaring are vying for Idaho House of Representatives Seat A and Republican Jake Stevens and Democrat Nate Roberts are battling it out for Idaho House Seat B.
A commonality among all six candidates running in District 29 is tax relief. All of the candidates support finding ways to reduce the region’s high property tax burden, eliminating the grocery tax, and, at least temporarily, suspending the gas tax while fuel prices remain so high in the Gem State.
District 29 Senate Race
For Worley, a commissioned infantry officer in the Army National Guard with 19 years of public service and 12 years of active duty, education freedom and the right for parents to choose the schools for their children are of utmost importance.
“I think a lot of Idahoans are dissatisfied with the radical sex and gender ideology being taught in schools and being woven into the sex education curriculum, and are generally dissatisfied with the performance of a lot of Idaho schools," Worley said. "It's not just the indoctrination, it's also the academic performance and if we were going to have education freedom in Idaho, where funds follow the child for the schools the families choose, then I think that's going to improve the public education system because we're going to see competition. It's also going to give parents, specifically parents from low income families, the ability to find the schools that are going to provide the best education for their children.”
Ruchti, a West Point graduate who served in the U.S. Army as a military intelligence officer for five years, currently works as a trial attorney and is a member of the Idaho House of Representatives for District 29 Seat A. He says if Worley is elected it wouldn’t surprise him to see Worley support legislation that takes money from public school systems. Ruchti says school choice already exists in Idaho without the need for removing funds from public education.
“This legislative session there are going to be proposals to gut public education funding and send the money to private schools, religious schools and homeschools,” Ruchti said. “I am opposed to those efforts. I think we need to continue to fund public education. I co-sponsored special session legislation just a few months ago that increased public education funding by $410 million, with $330 million going to K-12 and another $80 million to higher education. I'm for continuing to strengthen the public education system as it exists, which includes school choice opportunities through charter schools or homeschooling. My opponent is in favor of gutting the public education system as it exists.”
Another key campaign issue for Ruchti is fighting back against the influence of the Idaho Freedom Foundation and what he described as the “extremist politics” it supports.
“Every day we are focused on extremist social issues that aren’t really happening here is time we are not spending focusing on property tax issues and properly funding education,” Ruchti said. “We have spent an inordinate amount of our time and focus on really ugly social issues for no real reason. Critical Race Theory is not in our schools and yet we spent days and days on that issue. Some of the transgender fears the far right has are terribly overblown, and they're being used to demean a subset of our youth who are already vulnerable. My opponent is in favor of spending more time on just those types of issues. He talks about them nonstop. He sees ghosts where there are none.”
Worley described Ruchti as a tax and spend liberal Democrat whose only vote in favor of tax relief came during the recent special session. One stark contrast between the two candidates, Worley says, is “a clash between two fundamentally different world views.”
“I believe in the laws of nature and nature's God, the same value system that was held by the founding fathers,” Worley said. “I believe that the Judeo Christian moral system is the best one for society and it's what we should use to pattern our laws, and it's what we should do when we're looking at how we inculcate values into the youth. My opponent believes the opposite. We had a bill that was in the legislature to ban transgender surgeries on minors. He voted against it. We had a bill to ban pornography in public libraries. He voted against it.... I think it's completely inexcusable that we're going to allow, quote unquote, medical professionals to perform life altering, permanent surgeries on children that sterilize them, castrate them.”
Worley added, “Ruchti is trying to portray himself as a moderate but his voting record is loud and clear — he's become a left wing radical and he votes more like he represents Portland instead of Pocatello.”
District 29 House Seat A
First on the list of important issues for Shea, a local human rights and child welfare attorney, is the economy, specifically the lack of low-income housing opportunities.
“We've got the extended stay hotels full of homeless people who can't find housing even though they have housing vouchers in their hands,” Shea said. “There's not enough low-income inventory housing for families right now. What's happened over the last few years is the families would be able to go out into the hills around Pocatello and basically camp during the warm weather months and then as soon as it starts getting too cold they would come into town and either stay in substandard housing or the extended stay hotels.... Pocatello has lower than national average wages. That's been true since I've lived here for a quarter century, but the cost of living was so low because housing prices were also depressed. That flipped over the last few years and now our housing prices are among the top-five overvalued real estate markets in the country. I feel I am the right person to address these issues in Boise.”
Manwaring, a local attorney who is the incumbent state representative for District 29 Seat A, says he is also concerned about the economy, particularly the threat of a recession happening in the next six to nine months. A key campaign issue for him is workforce development.
“I still see a pretty big gap between the jobs we have available and the qualified workforce that we have in Idaho,” Manwaring said. “We have lots of jobs, we just still have a big gap of qualified people to fill those jobs. I'm going to try to hone in on making a dent and continuing to close that gap…. I'm pretty focused on trying to make sure we get part of that $80 million approved for higher education during the special session over to Idaho State University for in-demand careers, whether that's nursing, physician associates, cybersecurity professionals or nuclear welders. These are jobs in Southeast Idaho that are in demand and needed.”
Shea said she is concerned with Idaho’s trigger bans on abortion, adding that she has spoken to constituents on both sides of the aisle who feel like the Gem State’s abortion laws are too restrictive.
“I'm talking to people in the GOP about this. I'm talking to people who have religious reasons why they oppose abortion generally or view themselves as pro-life generally,” Shea said. “They're still concerned about the way the exceptions are written. They are also really concerned about the GOP platform that would abolish all exceptions. Most people I talk to — including GOP and including pro-life people generally — want some reasonable, fair and compassionate exemptions to the abortion laws.”
For Manwaring, protecting the water rights for Southeast Idaho is something he said he will focus on in Boise if re-elected.
“Right now, we have a dispute that's ongoing between the Magic Valley surface water users and the groundwater users over here in Southeast Idaho,” he said. “There's been a water call curtailment over the last couple of months that we've been working through, but I think there's going to have to be some legislative solutions to define some of the terms that have arose from some of the adjudication of water rights that happened several years ago. That has left us with litigation and I think we are going to need to resolve some of those definitions.”
Both Shea and Manwaring complimented one another for running clean races, crediting one another for respectable campaigns.
District 29 House Seat B
The top issue on the list for Stevens, an Idaho State University graduate, U.S. Army chief warrant officer and Bayer IT professional, is education, specifically free choice among parents because of what he described as the “sexualization of children and explicit content in public schools.”
“Vladimir Lenin said give me a child for four years and I'll give you a communist for the rest of his life,” Stevens said. “When they get their hands on these kids, and they influence them from a young age when they're impressionable and they can confuse them into believing these radical theories — that is why education is my most important issue.”
He continued, “There has been encouragement for children to espouse radical ideologies such as radical gender ideology from a very young age when kids are impressionable. I would say that there's been grooming. You have this phenomenon where you have drag shows for children involved, and my argument is the only people that want to see young boys dress up as girls and dance provocatively on a stage are predators. And when they have these events, they broadcast and they advertise them on Facebook so that every pedophile within 500 miles knows that they're putting this event on where they're parading these young boys around in this environment. What astounds me is that the only thing you're hearing from the Democrats running in this district is extremism, extremism, extremism pointing their finger. But if you think about where we've seen the huge changes in political ideology over the last, you know, 15, 10, even 5 years, it's not on the right side of the political spectrum. It's on the left.”
Roberts, a local electrician and union member, says he knows public school funding will be on the top of the priority list this upcoming legislative session and he wants to work to protect it.
“There's certain cliques within the legislature that would like to move us towards a school choice option, but honestly, public schools are what has served Idaho and America since both of them were founded,” Roberts said. “Those that wrote the Idaho Constitution understood when they wrote Article IX to say that our Republican form of government relies on the intelligence of the people and that's why they wanted to have a publicly funded school system. They put that squarely on the shoulders of the legislature, not local taxpayers like what's been happening over the last three decades.”
Roberts continued, “We're paying roughly about 11 percent of the school district's operating expenses from our property taxes. We could lower property taxes if the state legislature just fully funded the education system like the Constitution indicates they're supposed to.”
Stevens said the claim from his opponent that he is out to end the public school system is not true.
“I want to save the public school system,” Stevens said. “ACT scores are the lowest they've ever been right now. The argument you hear constantly is that Idaho is last for funding education. Is money really going to solve the problem though? We have doubled what we spent from the state on education from 2018 to 2022. Have you heard about teachers' pay doubling? I don't think so. Where's that money going? It certainly hasn't improved the outcomes. People come from that standpoint of we're last in overall spending per student but we're sixth in spending as a percentage of the state budget. So what's the expectation? Do we just keep throwing more and more and more and more money at it forever?"
Stevens said he respects Roberts but believes he is “seriously misguided.”
“You cannot be an avowed socialist and be for working families — pick one,” Stevens said. “Nate claims to be about working families and the fact is, he's a socialist. He has a Facebook profile picture of Bernie Sanders waving a flag. You cannot be a tax and spend socialist, 'give me 9 percent of your income,' and claim to be for working families who want to see their tax burden reduced. It's just an oxymoron.”
Roberts said Stevens has distributed mailers indicating that he is a “woke leftist and communist," but added that he hasn’t responded with similar materials attacking Stevens.
“They say I'm a Neo Marxist and use all the trigger words on me but I've never said anything adverse like that about my opponent,” Roberts said. “I don't think that way. I think that the race should be run on policy issues and all the name calling and that kind of stuff is counterproductive to what we need to do here in Idaho.”
