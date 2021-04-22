BOISE — The Idaho House on Monday speedily passed new legislation designed to allay fears about indoctrination and “critical race theory” in the state’s public schools and colleges, but lawmakers still haven’t set a new public school budget to replace the one the House voted down over those concerns.
The new bill, HB 377, passed the House on a 57-12 party-line vote Thursday afternoon, after much debate. It was just introduced on Wednesday. At a two-hour House Education Committee hearing on the bill Thursday morning, more than a dozen people testified, nearly all against the bill; the only ones speaking in favor were a spokeswoman for the Idaho Freedom Foundation and a dad who said he recently moved from Berkeley, California, and didn’t want the teaching his kids received in public schools there to be repeated here in Idaho. Numerous college students spoke against the bill, urging lawmakers not to “censor” their education.
The bill forbids Idaho schools and universities from compelling students to adopt belief systems claiming any group of people as defined by sex, race, ethnicity or religion are inferior or superior, saying such tenets are often found in ‘critical race theory.’ Backers of the bill said it would not limit discussions on any topics.
“No portion of this bill permits censorship,” said sponsor Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls. “This bill does not prohibit teaching any particular content from the Civil War to the Holocaust to the French Revolution to sexism, racism, communism or any other ism.”
Committee members asked outgoing state Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield if the board has ever received a complaint on the matters addressed in the bill. “In my seven years, I have not seen one,” she responded. “We’ve heard a number of stories, examples, things that have been reported back to us. I’ve followed up on some things that led to a dead end.”
Shortly after the House vote, Critchfield and newly elected state board President Kurt Liebich held a press conference, announcing that the board will take a leadership role in looking into the issue and gathering data and establishing metrics on whether Idaho students are being indoctrinated or discriminated against in the state’s schools and universities.
“If you had asked me what the Legislature would have focused on as the session began, I would’ve thought the conversation would’ve been about the impact of the pandemic, and how that pandemic has impacted student learning, how it’s magnified the achievement gaps and what we collectively as a state need to do, as a state, to address that,” Liebich said. “But that’s not where the conversation has been at all.”
“It’s been about the issue of do we or do we not indoctrinate kids, do we or do we not have freedom of expression,” Liebich said. “And to us … as a state board member, when we have a constitutional duty to supervise our educational institution, it’s deeply concerning when you hear dialogue that suggests we are in any way indoctrinating kids.”
“I have enormous confidence in our local school boards,” Liebich declared. “And my belief is that if anything like that was occurring, that the policies and procedures we have at the local level would address it and address it quickly. But we hear the concerns of the Legislature.”
Critchfield told the House Education Committee, “The criticism has been recently that the Board of Education is letting the system run amok and that all of these things are taking place and there’s no oversight or control, so in an effort to understand where we are in that and to have some consistency and uniformity, we’re to a point where we believe it has risen to our level for discussion.”
Among those testifying on the bill was Dele Ogunrinola, who said he believes lawmakers’ lack of understanding of critical race theory is exactly why the bill is a bad idea. “Understanding that the growth and expansion of knowledge and concepts like critical race theory have led to the empowerment and intellectual contextualization for Black people just like me is a huge piece missing from this puzzle,” he said.
Lauren Bramwell of the Idaho ACLU told the committee, “It seems clear from previous iterations that the intent of these bills were to prohibit conversations in the classroom. At best, HB 377 is vague and ambiguous. That vagueness will chill public discourse and instruction in Idaho classrooms.”
The former California dad, John Bassetti, told the lawmakers that in his previous home state, “My children, starting in first grade, had to identify themselves and their preferred gender and their race when introducing themselves to their classmates.”
Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, said, “I will admit, as most people will, that this is an emerging issue. We know a lot more about this than we did a year ago, than we did six months ago.”
“We do not want students to be compelled to take a position or to be ashamed in any way, shape or fashion of the way God made them,” he said. “This is a conversation starter, and we want the state to know where we are. We think that will help the state department and the stakeholders develop their policies and to figure out where we go from here.”
Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, said, “All of us know teachers, and we know full well that this isn’t an issue for them. However, we have not moved the education appropriations forward because this is an issue.” She said she hopes the bill helps everyone “talk this through, so that we can have a clear path forward, our teachers aren’t going to have to be looking over their shoulders about what do we mean and what do we not mean.”
The Idaho Freedom Foundation, a lobbying group that opposes public funding for education, has been campaigning heavily against “social justice indoctrination” and “critical race theory” this year. Moments after the House killed the public school budget for teachers on April 13 on a 34-34 tied vote amid concerns about those issues, the IFF tweeted, “Victory.”
HB 377 cleared both the committee and the full House Thursday on a straight party-line vote, with all Democrats opposed and all Republicans in favor.
“This bill reaffirms freedom of belief in instruction, speech and association,” Horman told the full House. “Parents are growing increasingly concerned about bias in certain curriculum in their local schools,” she said, and said she fears new federal rules from the U.S. Department of Education will bring about “an extraordinary … and rapidly evolving federal takeover of curriculum in our local public schools.” She cited a recently published rule from the U.S. Department of Education, quoting, “Schools across the country are working to incorporate anti-racist practices into teaching and learning.”
Critchfield, when asked about the new federal rules at the state board’s press conference, said the rules are “fresh information” in the last couple of days, and there’s been no guidance issued to states about them as yet. “I think understanding where we are and what we’re looking at is really critical to this,” she said. “I would emphasize the fact that we have locally elected boards, and that’s the system that we have in Idaho. I know what the federal intrusions are into the state from the state board perspective, and I’ll tell you that local control is alive and well.”
She said, “I believe it is going to be a minimal impact.”
Gov. Brad Little also briefly joined the state board leaders at the press conference, saying, “Idaho’s public education system is locally driven. If parents or teachers spot something that concerns them, they should bring it to the attention of the teacher, principal, superintendent or school board trustees and root out the problem at the local level. … Curriculum in Idaho is always the responsibility of your local school board.”
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said, “This bill needed to be passed years ago. This has been creeping throughout our schools forever.” She cited stories she said were passed on to her by a substitute teacher, including the way the book “To Kill a Mockingbird” was presented. “She said the message was made clear: White people are bad, Black people are innocent victims, and the students are being encouraged to believe that there’s an endless era of Black victimization. ... The longer we wait, the more our kids are indoctrinated with this garbage.”
Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, said, “I don’t think there is a single person in this building that is against dignity and non-discrimination in public education,” which are listed in the title of the bill. But he said he believes it has “fatal flaws,” opening the door for teacher intimidation, lawsuits, and “defunding education.”
“When you don’t have definitions, and what you have is an endless series of anecdotes, hearsay, conjecture, innuendo, emails, social media, robo-calls, guilt by association arguments that we’ve heard on and on not just today but throughout this session, what this bill winds up doing in practical terms is intimidation,” Berch said. “For sure, there are people who will use this bill to intimidate teachers, school administrators, school boards, to make sure that they don’t do anything that might in any way be considered controversial.”
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, said, “Critical race theory is not just a teaching, it is a verb, it is activating, it is indoctrinating.” If there’s no problem in Idaho, he said, “Then there’s no problem passing this bill.”
Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, a longtime educator, said, “The problem I have with this bill is it’s already in statute. We don’t need it, ultimately. ... I hope this bill makes us feel better that we want to start the conversation, but ultimately as we start that conversation, I don’t think it’s our job to meddle.”
As the House was debating the bill, four education stakeholder groups, the Idaho Association of School Administrators, Idaho Business for Education, the Idaho Education Association, and the Idaho School Boards Association, issued a joint statement opposing it. “These attempts at restricting the ability for our public education institutions to be able to deliver services to all of our students comes solely based on a wildfire of misinformation peddled by a group who has openly advocated to denigrate Idahoans’ views and the overall integrity of public education,” they wrote.
The Senate Education Committee has scheduled a hearing on the bill for Monday at 1:30 p.m. To become law, it would have to pass there, pass the full Senate, and receive the governor’s signature.
The school budget bill that the House defeated last week is the piece of Idaho’s public school budget that funds teachers, including the teacher career ladder pay increases that already are required by law, but that Idaho teachers haven’t yet received this year because of budget holdbacks. The defeated budget would have restored those plus funded next year’s promised raises.
Post Register reporter Sally Krutzig and AP reporter Keith Ridler contributed.