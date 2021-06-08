Wow! It didn’t take Criminal Joe and his gang of Marxist in the White House long to destroy our economy, less than six months. Prices of everything are starting to go through the roof. Even the big Wall Street banks say we are now headed into hyperinflation.
The Democrat Party totally owns this hyperinflation which is devastating to our seniors on fixed income and all low wage and middle class workers. It reduces the buying power of their hard earned incomes with little means of making it back up. Biden and the Democrats are literally stealing from the poor when they drive this county into hyperinflation with their tax and spend agenda.
It appears that the Democrats are clueless as to what makes an economy work. During the years that President Obama was in office, hundreds of thousands of manufacturing facilities either shut down or moved off shore due the high taxes and regulations that the Democrats had imposed on them. It was so bad that you could no longer find any product made in America on the shelves of any of the large retail stores like Walmart. When this was pointed out to President Obama, he said that America was in decline and that our best days were behind us and that he and the Democrat Party were there to manage America’s decline. This is a true and factual statement that cannot be denied.
Then we elected Donald J. Trump to be President of the United States, thank God for a leader that loved this country. The first thing that President Trump did was reduce the taxes and regulations on our corporations. As results, large American companies started returning to the United States again. The return of these companies provided good paying, career type jobs for American citizens again. Record breaking economy started to boom for everybody especially for women, minorities and the poor. America had hope once more even though you would never know it if you listened to all the lies & distortions being fed to the public by the liberal media!
One of the roles of a government is to facilitate the prosperity of the country that they govern. Agriculture, manufacturing and mining which includes oil are the principal means by which every country produces wealth, and it is the role of the government to help develop and sustain these industries. A government does not try to tax and regulate these industries out of existence, as the Democrats have continually tried to do in this country or prosperity will disappear. How stupid can they get?
However, it appears that the Democrats hate prosperity because it provides freedom that they cannot control. Their stated philosophy or agenda is to turn this country into a socialist / communist country with them in perpetual control. We need to understand that liberalism, socialism, & communism are all forms of the humanist religion which has proven over and over again to be the scourge of mankind. The Humanist religion rejects God and the sanctity of human life which makes it totally EVIL!
Americans deserve better, and we can have better. So, let’s vote the Democrats out to save the American Dream and to save our future.
Susie Dougherty,
Pocatello