Whether it be dining in or dining out, when you or someone you care for is managing diabetes, finding something to eat can be a challenge. Deciding which foods won't cause blood sugar (blood glucose) to spike, followed by a rapid drop or cause a spike in blood sugar that won't come down is hard! Recommendations, tips and advice from friends and family can be confusing. What works for one person may not appeal to you. Here are general tips to remember:
Start with a protein-rich breakfast that also contains whole grains (also known as complex carbohydrate) and fiber. Choose high-fiber foods that are about 2.5-5gm per serving. Smash a whole fruit on whole-grain toast as opposed to spreading a jam or jelly. This combination offers fiber and sweetness. Watch for sweeteners in syrups, coffee drinks or breads, as these will spike your blood sugar.
When deciding what to eat or what to buy in the supermarket, the food label offers essential information. First, look at portion size. Is it a reasonable size? Would you double the portion if you ate it? Keep this in mind as you look at other nutrients. Then, look at total carbohydrates. Total carbohydrate includes sugar, added sugars and fiber. Avoid something with a lot of added sugars and opt for something with higher fiber content (3-5gm or more per serving is great). You may have heard of net carbs. The American Diabetes Association and FDA do not recommend calculating net carbs for insulin management or controlling carbohydrate intake. The total carbohydrates minus fiber and sugar alcohols determine net carbs. The problem with this calculation is that it is not regulated, and different types of fiber or sugar alcohol can be partially digested and absorbed, which might affect someone's blood sugar. It is best to monitor blood sugar closely when consuming a high-fiber food or food containing sugar alcohol. This is particularly important for someone who has type 1 diabetes and is managing insulin doses.
Sodium won't impact your blood sugar, but it can affect blood pressure. Many people with diabetes also have high blood pressure. So, look at sodium and avoid food that contains over 400mg of sodium per serving. Next, look at protein content, then check out the fat content (specifically for trans-fat or saturated fat).
Did you know a meal high in carbohydrates and fat can keep your blood sugar high for a long time? Desserts, fast food and a rich dinner tend to be high in fat and carbohydrates so blood sugar levels can remain high for a long time. If you can, take a walk after a rich meal which will not only help with digestion, but will help manage your blood sugar.
Perfect food does not exist, but combining different food groups in proper portions could make a well-balanced and filling meal or snack. Including a lean protein, complex carbohydrate and heart healthy fat is a great start to planning meals. Finding a dietitian who can work with your unique needs can be very informative.
Dining with Diabetes is a program offered by the University of Idaho Extension to help people with Type 2 diabetes or their care providers identify and understand important information on managing this disease. Participants will learn about diabetes and how to manage it through meal planning, portion control, understanding labels and physical activity. Recipes will be demonstrated and tasted. The classes run Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. this October at the Bannock County Extension office, 10560 N. Fairgrounds Road. Class dates are Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24.
Bannock County Extension Educator, Kathryn Hickok, a registered dietitian passionate about diabetes management, will lead this informative class. Pay what you can: Sliding scale $5 to $20 per person includes a workbook, resources, recipe book and tasting. Registration is required. Call 208-236-7310 as soon as possible to reserve your spot!
Sources: American Diabetes Association
Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County. She can be reached at khickok@uidaho.edu. She also partners with Healthy City, USA!
