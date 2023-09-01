Kathryn Hickok

Kathryn Hickok

 Submitted Photo

Whether it be dining in or dining out, when you or someone you care for is managing diabetes, finding something to eat can be a challenge. Deciding which foods won't cause blood sugar (blood glucose) to spike, followed by a rapid drop or cause a spike in blood sugar that won't come down is hard! Recommendations, tips and advice from friends and family can be confusing. What works for one person may not appeal to you. Here are general tips to remember:

Start with a protein-rich breakfast that also contains whole grains (also known as complex carbohydrate) and fiber. Choose high-fiber foods that are about 2.5-5gm per serving. Smash a whole fruit on whole-grain toast as opposed to spreading a jam or jelly. This combination offers fiber and sweetness. Watch for sweeteners in syrups, coffee drinks or breads, as these will spike your blood sugar.

Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County. She can be reached at khickok@uidaho.edu. She also partners with Healthy City, USA!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.