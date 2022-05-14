“Eat your fruits and vegetables!” said every mom in America at some point in her motherhood career.
Now we need to be saying that not only to our kids, but to our mothers and fathers as well, not to mention taking the advice ourselves.
Of all the feared disease states we could possibly be affected by, changes in brain function top the list.
A study published in the online issue of Neurology by the American Academy of Neurology showed that people with higher levels of antioxidants in their blood may be less likely to develop dementia. The people with the highest levels of the antioxidants lutein, zeaxanthin and beta-cryptoxanthin in their blood were less likely to develop dementia decades later than people with lower levels of the antioxidants.
Lutein and zeaxanthin are found in green, leafy vegetables such as kale, spinach, broccoli and peas. Beta-cryptoxanthin is found in fruits such as oranges, papaya and tangerines.
The study had over 7,000 people at least the age of 45 when it started, and they tested the levels of these antioxidants at the beginning of the study. The participants were then followed for 16 years to see who developed cognitive changes or dementia.
The highest level of antioxidants showed notably lower dementia rates.
Obviously, several hard to account for variables over 16 years need to be considered, but the fact remains that once again, God-made foods such as fruits and vegetables win in terms of health and quality of life. So, at the risk of sounding like your mom: “Eat your fruits and vegetables!”
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.