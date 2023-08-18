When your health care provider says that you need to eat more fruits and vegetables, it might not be beneficial, especially if you already eat 1 ½ to 2 cups of fruit and 2 to 3 cups of vegetables daily. But suppose you are the 91 percent of Americans who do not meet the recommended amount of vegetable servings or 88 percent of Americans who do not meet the recommended amount of fruit each day. In that case, chances are that the recommendation made by your health care provider is not getting through to you.
When I saw clients regularly, I will admit, one of my top recommendations was to eat more fruits and vegetables. I quickly saw their eyes glaze over. Instead of leaving it at that, my client and I would discuss strategies to incorporate fruits and vegetables into their current diet. I also explained the profound health benefits of adding fruit here or vegetables there. They found adding fruits and vegetables tended to be easier than they expected, and they often ate less of the foods they needed to eat less of anyway. It was a win-win. It’s like the domino effect: Because they were eating smaller portions of the food they needed to eat less, they began losing weight or having more regular bowel movements, which helped them exercise with greater ease. They felt proud, saw results and kept it up. Eventually, they might have noticed their blood pressure or cholesterol improved by adding fruits and vegetables.
Eating more fruits and vegetables shouldn’t break the bank. Choose frozen fruit and vegetables to increase shelf life, canned vegetables with low or no salt, and canned fruit in fruit juice or water (not syrup). Shop the deals. If fruit or vegetables you like go on sale, stock up! Freeze, can or dehydrate. Make a big pot of hearty vegetable and bean soup, then freeze it! Thaw for a quick vegetable addition to lunch or dinner.
The Dietary Guidelines exist because, if followed, they help meet nutritional needs, promote health and prevent diseases like type 2 diabetes. MyPlate is a simplified visual to help you with portions and vary your food groups. There is a reason you hear “eat your fruits and vegetables” so often. They really do help keep your body healthy.
Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County. She can be reached at khickok@uidaho.edu. She also partners with Healthy City, USA!
