There are days I just need chocolate. Actually, that's just about any day, but when I'm really craving a rich and chocolatey treat, I also want it to be simple. My easy cake mix brownies are just the ticket. Just four ingredients, mix, and bake — no sifting flour or measuring a bunch of ingredients. However, these brownies are so moist and filled with gooey chocolate flavor. The trick is you have to let them cool completely. If you don't, you'll think they're underdone. Patience is a virtue when it comes to these decadent treats, but just one bite and these chewy, gooey brownies will satisfy even the most intense chocolate craving.
Belle's Easy Cake Mix Brownies
1 (15.25 oz) box chocolate cake mix or any flavor you like
1/3 cup vegetable oil
2 eggs
1 cup chocolate chips
½ cup chopped nuts, optional
Line a 8 by 8 inch baking dish with parchment paper and spray with non-stick spray. Mix the cake mix, oil and eggs in a large bowl until combined. Stir in the chocolate chips and nuts (if using). Spread batter (it will be thick) in the baking dish and bake for 25 minutes at 350 degrees. Let cool completely before cutting.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.