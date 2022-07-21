ICUIFCH1.jpg (copy) (copy)

Dr. Gurjeet Grover checks on a COVID-19 patient with the assistance of registered nurse A.J. Fisher in the intensive care unit at Idaho Falls Community Hospital on Sept. 17, 2021.

 Monte LaOrange/Post Register

COVID-19 is resurgent in Idaho following the emergence of a highly contagious omicron subvariant.

Active cases have been on an uptick nationally and in East Idaho this summer from the omicron BA.5 subvariant. COVID-19 active cases in East Idaho were consistently low during spring, hovering at about less than five active reported cases per day, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health data. Active cases have gradually risen since then and reached a high of 96 total reported cases within the eight-county district on July 8.