BOISE — Three East Idaho farmers recently paid $500,000 to settle allegations they defrauded a COVID-19 pandemic relief program, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho news release.
Merrill Hanny, Roger Burke, and Robert Sollis, three East Idaho farmers, paid the money to settle allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by submitting fraudulent Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) applications, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced in the Wednesday news release.
CFAP was intended to provide direct support to farmers and ranchers to offset losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The settlement resolves allegations that Hanny, Burke, and Sollis knowingly and impermissibly included millions of pounds of potatoes on Burke’s and Sollis’ CFAP applications that were actually owned by Hanny. In this way, Burke and Hanny obtained CFAP funds that they were not eligible to receive, and Hanny was able to circumvent the $250,000 cap on CFAP funds they he could receive.
“The vast majority of Idahoans who applied for CFAP funds played by the rules,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “Unfortunately, some individuals have sought to line their pockets by defrauding taxpayer-funded pandemic relief programs like USDA’s CFAP program. We will continue to use all tools at our disposal to pursue and hold such individuals accountable.”
The settlement is a result of a coordinated effort between the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.
For more information on the Department of Justice’s response to the pandemic fraud, please visit justice.gov/coronavirus.
Must be good ole LDS boys. No prison time. Probably got more money than reported. Probably more farmers involved than we know. Fraudulent crop insurance claims, fires of unknown source, stolen farm equipment. The list goes on and on. Greed has no limit.
More like UGHgod.
Way to show them......is there some reason that this deal didn't include prison time?
Oh my hughgod.... we agree.
if you are Catholic, you'd better go to confession
