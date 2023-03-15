Josh Hurwit

U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Josh Hurwit.

 KTVB screenshot

BOISE — Three East Idaho farmers recently paid $500,000 to settle allegations they defrauded a COVID-19 pandemic relief program, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho news release.

Merrill Hanny, Roger Burke, and Robert Sollis, three East Idaho farmers, paid the money to settle allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by submitting fraudulent Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) applications, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced in the Wednesday news release.

(5) comments

wildbill789

Must be good ole LDS boys. No prison time. Probably got more money than reported. Probably more farmers involved than we know. Fraudulent crop insurance claims, fires of unknown source, stolen farm equipment. The list goes on and on. Greed has no limit.

Mike Mathews

More like UGHgod.

Old Crow

Way to show them......is there some reason that this deal didn't include prison time?

Mike Mathews

Oh my hughgod.... we agree.

alfoglen

if you are Catholic, you'd better go to confession

