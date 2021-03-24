The Pocatello Elks Lodge, Lookout Credit Union and Historic Downtown Pocatello will be hosting the annual Easter Egg Eggstravaganza on Saturday! From 11am to 2pm the Easter Bunny will be at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St., for photos and will have eggs with treats for the kids. Bring your cameras or phones to capture some great outdoor shots. Eggs will be available while supplies last.
After visiting with the Easter Bunny, be sure to stroll through Downtown to do some spring shopping, grab a sweet treat and enjoy a delicious lunch.
Shopping Specials!
The shops of Idaho’s Antique Row are full of new inventory and fun spring décor and furniture. Be sure to stop in at Kanda’s & Co. 159 S. Main, Cherub Creations 115 N. Main, Old Town Mercantile 134 N. Main, Cottonwood Junction 141 N. Main, Vain & Vintage 149 N. Main, and Elwen Cottage 334 N. Main.
For a limited time, Molinelli’s Jewelers, 126 N. Main, would like to help you with a new sparkly addition and a vacation! With any purchase of $3,999 or more, get a Free vacation for two to Puerto Vallarta Mexico, 4 Days and 3 Nights, air fare included. Stop in for all of the details!
The Grape Van Gogh, 240 S. Main, has a full schedule of paint projects for this spring break week. Visit www.grapevangogh.com for more information and reservations.
J T Rainbow Couture and A Family Affair Candle Company, Suite Q at Station Square, 200 S. Main St., have new spring dresses, candles, tumblers, tapestries, nails and more.
The Crafter's Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10am to 2pm inside Station Square located at 200 S. Main. Discover unique and exciting treasures at this weekly indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items - jewelry, art, cookies, breads and more!
Dining Specials!
The Bacon Experience, 204 N. Main, has a new menu with sides! Chose a main dish and one or two sides. Add a drink for $1. Check out their new menu options at https://www.thebaconexperience.com/ Order online or call 208-406-2218.
The Yellowstone Restaurant will be hosting The Dewdroppers on Thursday evening beginning at 6pm. Enjoy a delicious dinner while enjoying live Jazz.
The Union Taproom will be hosting Unbroken performing live on Saturday evening beginning at 7:30pm. Don’t miss Open Mic on Fridays at 7pm.
This week at Star Route Brewery, catch the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball tournaments all week long. Thanks a Brunch will be on the patio on Thursday and Friday 5-9pm. New beer on Friday will be their Perigree IPA. And, all day happy hour on Sunday.
LuAnne Berry will be performing live at Portneuf Valley Brewing on Friday evening, 8-10pm.
On Saturday, the Pocatello Elks, 410 S. Main, will be hosting a Quad-a-Thon. Registration begins at 11:30am and play starts at Noon. Food, spirits, raffle, cash prizes and more. Call or text 208-241-6501 for details.
Coming Up!
The April First Friday Art Walk will be held in locations throughout Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday, April 2. The festivities will begin at 5pm and will include local and regional art, live music, food, fashion and more. Plan now to come stroll through Downtown and enjoy the charm of our monthly Art Walk!
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market has announced their opening date for this year will be Saturday, May 1. From 9am to 1pm shop local fresh produce, hanging flower baskets, bedding plants and more! The Market will be open every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. Leadership from the Market’s Board of Directors will be available at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St., on Saturday, April 10 from 11am to 1pm to speak with returning vendors or those interested in becoming new vendors.
Gate City Brewfest will be coming to Historic Downtown Pocatello on Saturday, June 5. From 3-7pm sample local, regional and national craft beers at a variety of Downtown restaurants, breweries and bars. Tickets are now available at www.gatecitybrewfest.com.
The Bannock Civitan Club has announced this Summer’s Revive @ 5 Wednesday Concert Series will kick off on June 30. The calendar of bands, food and sponsors will be released very soon!