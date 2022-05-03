With bird flu having been discovered in two counties that border Bonneville County, officials with the Idaho Falls Zoo are taking extra steps to protect zoo birds.
Last month state agriculture officials warned bird owners to take extra protections when interacting with their flocks, the Associated Press reported. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service reports that the outbreak has affected four backyard flocks and a total of 287 birds. The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, commonly called bird flu, has been detected in Idaho in domestic flocks Caribou, Gooding and Madison counties.
The virus, which can be transmitted by migrating birds, has been spreading across the U.S. since February, putting poultry farms and zoos on high alert, the AP reported. In 2015, a bird flu outbreak killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion.
A zoo news release said the virus poses “a real concern for the health of the zoo’s avian collection.” The virus is primarily spread by wild birds traveling through the area.
As a preventive measure, the zoo removed the feeder machine by the pond to deter wild birds from visiting, the release said. The zoo also has temporarily relocated a few birds, mainly waterfowl, into covered habitats around the zoo or off exhibit. The Penguin Interaction Program is postponed until further notice, the release said.
“The health and safety of all of our animals of the Idaho Falls Zoo remain our top priority,” Idaho Falls Zoo Director David Pennock said in the release. “We are actively working on a multi-phase response plan for this HPAI outbreak. We want to be as prepared as possible as the virus inches closer to the zoo.”
As of April, the virus has been detected in 31 states, including Idaho.
While the virus is considered very low risk to humans, containment and prevention quickly became a priority for zoo and animal collection managers. As a result, in addition to changes in bird locations, the zoo is limiting intern and volunteer contact at certain exhibits, the release said.
“We are basing this plan on other zoos’ responses and the statistics surrounding the virus’ spread,” Pennock said in the release. “Our current response is meant to be proactive and we are working hard to keep our collection safe.”