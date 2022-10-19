East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday.
The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes.
But East Idaho's towns and cities, including lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Blackfoot, Rexburg and Idaho Falls and higher elevations such as Island Park, Soda Springs and Montpelier, are forecast to receive rain and only an inch or less of snow during the storm.
The National Weather Service said the greatest chances of precipitation from the storm are on Saturday and Sunday, while there's less of a chance for rain and snow Monday through Wednesday.
The weather service said the rain and warm ground will likely make it difficult for snow to accumulate below mountain pass level during the storm in East Idaho.
Along with the first snow of the winter season, the storm will cause temperatures to drop significantly in East Idaho.
Saturday through Wednesday's daytime highs will likely be in the 40s in most of East Idaho while nighttime lows are expected to be in the low 30s and colder. Higher elevation towns across East Idaho will likely see nighttime lows in the 20s and teens Saturday through Wednesday.
The weather service said it's possible the snowfall could become intense enough in East Idaho's highlands that winter weather advisories could be issued for those areas.
Special weather alerts in anticipation of the storm have already been issued in Washington state, Nevada and North Idaho.
The weather service is encouraging East Idahoans to purchase winter-related items such as snow shovels and salt now rather than rushing out after the storm hits.
The weather service said that normally East Idaho receives its first snowfall in early October, so this winter is already off to a late start.
The weather service said its forecast for winter in East Idaho is calling for equal chances of above or below normal precipitation and temperatures, meaning we'll all have to wait and see what Old Man Winter has in store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.