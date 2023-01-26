Winter storm snowstorm snow hitting East Idaho stock image file photo
Associated Press file photo

A major snowstorm is forecast to bring a brutal blast of winter to East Idaho starting late Thursday night.

The National Weather Service has escalated its winter storm watches for East Idaho to winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories in anticipation of the storm that's expected to continue bringing snow to the region through at least Saturday afternoon.

