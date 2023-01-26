A major snowstorm is forecast to bring a brutal blast of winter to East Idaho starting late Thursday night.
The National Weather Service has escalated its winter storm watches for East Idaho to winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories in anticipation of the storm that's expected to continue bringing snow to the region through at least Saturday afternoon.
After the storm exits, the weather service said an Arctic front will arrive resulting in sub-zero temps throughout East Idaho on Sunday and Monday nights and daytime highs in the single digits or colder on Monday and Tuesday.
In addition to the heavy snow and potentially lethal cold, East Idaho can expect winds of up to 45 mph late Thursday night through Tuesday that will create reduced visibility and make driving on the region's roads even more dangerous.
"Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times," the weather service stated. "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."
The areas expected to be hardest hit by the storm late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon are Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs and Island Park, all of which are forecast to receive up to a foot of snow.
As much as 9 inches of snow could fall on the Arbon, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley and Palisades areas.
Up to 7 or 8 inches of snow could fall on the Thatcher, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Preston, Malad, Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown, St. Charles and Spencer areas and up to 3 inches could fall on the Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Raft River, Declo, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland and Holbrook areas.
The storm could dump up to 2 feet of snow on East Idaho's higher mountains depending on its severity.
The snowfall could possibly linger past Saturday afternoon in East Idaho but conditions should clear across the region by Sunday night's arrival of the sub-zero temps.
Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings have also been declared in North Idaho and similar weather warnings are in effect in all surrounding states.
