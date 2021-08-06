Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Shortly after 1 a.m. on Aug. 6, Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a report of a motorcycle collision on Snake River Parkway, just north of W Sunnyside Road. The caller reported that they had been driving by when they encountered the collision site, and that the person was unresponsive.
Idaho Falls Police Officers and Idaho Falls Fire Emergency Medical Personnel responded and located the single motorcycle and rider who was not wearing a helmet. It appears that the motorcyclist was traveling northbound from Sunnyside on Snake River Parkway when he left the roadway, crashing into a tree and sustaining severe injuries. The person, a 26-year-old male resident of Idaho Falls, had succumbed to his injuries prior to the passerby and first responders arriving on scene.
The person’s next of kin were notified early this morning, and we extend our sincere condolences to them. The collision is under investigation and no further information is expected to be released.