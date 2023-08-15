POCATELLO — Jason Scott Hurley, 44, of Idaho Falls, was indicted on July 25, 2023, by a federal grand jury sitting in Pocatello on three counts of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today.
The indictment alleges that on three separate occasions in June of 2023, Hurley knowingly and intentionally possessed four-hundred grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. According to court records, it is alleged that investigators seized over 70,000 pills from Hurley and storage units he controlled.
On August 2, 2023, Hurley appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy W. Dale and entered a not guilty plea. A jury trial is scheduled for October 10, 2023, before Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill at the Pocatello courthouse.
The charge of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl in the amount of four‑hundred grams or more is punishable by at least ten years and up to life in prison, a maximum fine of $10,000,000, and at least five years of supervised release.
This case is being investigated by the Idaho Falls Police Department, with assistance from the Bonneville County Sherriff’s Office, the Idaho State Police (District 5), the Chubbuck Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations in Idaho Falls.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Paskett is prosecuting the case.
An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
