Jason Hurley

Jason Hurley

 Idaho Falls Police Department Photo

POCATELLO — Jason Scott Hurley, 44, of Idaho Falls, was indicted on July 25, 2023, by a federal grand jury sitting in Pocatello on three counts of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today.

The indictment alleges that on three separate occasions in June of 2023, Hurley knowingly and intentionally possessed four-hundred grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. According to court records, it is alleged that investigators seized over 70,000 pills from Hurley and storage units he controlled.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.