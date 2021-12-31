A heavily damaged car sits on a snow-covered East Center Street near Interstate 15 in Pocatello after colliding with an SUV early Thursday evening. One person was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.
A winter storm that's been hammering East Idaho for much of the week brought more snow, wind and road closures on Friday before exiting the region.
In its wake dangerously cold wind chill has arrived.
East Idaho is currently under multiple wind chill warnings calling for potentially life-threatening temps late Friday night through Saturday morning. Please don't go outdoors unless you're properly dressed for the elements and do not leave your pets outdoors.
Story continues below video
Several East Idaho roads were shut down on Friday morning and afternoon due to the snow and wind and as of late Friday night Interstate 84 from the Idaho-Utah border to Interstate 86 and Highway 81 from Malta to Declo remained closed. It's unclear when either road will be reopened.
The winter storm that arrived in East Idaho late Tuesday night brought another day of high winds and snow to the region on Friday. The combination dramatically reduced visibility at times across the region and created drifting snow, resulting in several road closures.
Driving conditions throughout East Idaho were hazardous Friday and emergency responders were called to multiple weather-related wrecks. It does not appear that any of those accidents resulted in fatalities.
The wind chill warnings for East Idaho are in effect from late Friday night through Saturday morning. The weather service is calling for extreme wind chill that could make conditions feel like they're as cold as minus 30 in East Idaho. Conditions this cold could give you frostbite on exposed skin in less than 10 minutes in addition to posing a deadly hypothermia risk.
No precipitation is in the forecast for East Idaho on Saturday and Sunday but another winter storm could hit the region on Monday night or Tuesday morning.
Winter weather warnings are in effect in most of the rest of Idaho as well as in all surrounding states.