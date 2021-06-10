Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to an injury crash yesterday just before 6 p.m. near 105th N. and 25th E.
Emergency personnel arrived to find a vehicle, driven by 77-year-old Gary D. Jordan of Idaho Falls, had collided with a tree.
Ambulance personnel transported Jordan to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash, but believe Mr. Jordan may have been suffering a medical issue prior to leaving the roadway.