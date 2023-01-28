Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region.
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings regarding conditions expected to feel like they're as cold as minus 40 degrees.
The weather service said the storm has created hazardous driving conditions in East Idaho and anyone who plans to travel on the region's roads should "keep an extra flashlight, food and water" in their vehicle in case they get stranded.
The storm has caused several road closures in East Idaho since its arrival and as of Saturday afternoon, all of Highway 87 and Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana border remained shut down because of the snowy conditions.
The wind chill warnings are in effect for the Dubois, Spencer, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Victor, Arco and Island Park areas from late Saturday night to noon Monday.
The rest of the region including lower elevations such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert and Preston as well as highlands such as Soda Springs, Montpelier, Lava Hot Springs, Palisades, Swan Valley, Arbon and Rockland are under wind chill warnings in effect from Sunday night through Monday morning.
"The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes," the weather service stated. "Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves."
Do not leave your pets outdoors in these conditions. Wind chills this cold could definitely be fatal for dogs and cats.
As the cold tightens its grip on East Idaho, snow is forecast to continue falling in many areas until early Sunday morning.
The Emigration Summit area of Bear Lake County could receive another 9 inches of snow Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning, while the Arbon, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor, Preston, Malad, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Thatcher and St. Charles areas could receive another 3 to 4 inches of snow.
Another 2 inches of snow could fall on the Rockland, Malta, Albion, Almo and Holbrook areas Saturday afternoon through Saturday night.
The rest of the region, including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, American Falls, Aberdeen, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, Burley, Rupert, Ashton, St. Anthony, Island Park, Driggs, Spencer and Tetonia, likely won't receive any additional significant snowfall from the storm after Saturday afternoon.
East Idaho will also continue to see some strong winds from the storm, especially in the Spencer and Dubois areas where gusts of up to 55 mph are possible.
Elsewhere in the state, wind chill warnings are in effect in the central Idaho mountains including Stanley, Hailey, Sun Valley, Ketchum, Mackay and Challis, winter weather advisories are in effect in southwest Idaho, and North Idaho is under both wind chill and winter weather advisories.
Wind chill and/or winter weather warnings calling for snow are in effect in all of the states surrounding Idaho.
God I hate winter. Still waiting for that global warming.
