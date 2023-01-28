Winter Storm snowstorm east idaho snow file photo stock image
Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings regarding conditions expected to feel like they're as cold as minus 40 degrees.

(1) comment

Old Crow

God I hate winter. Still waiting for that global warming.

