Jesse Robison

My first connection to newspapers began when I was 10. We lived in Pocatello on Clark Street in a house that had a coal furnace in the basement. Part of my responsibilities were cleaning the clinkers from the furnace and stoking the hopper with coal. The clinkers were leftover residue from burning the coal and looked like volcanic cinder fragments.

I spent ample time in that basement during the four-year period we lived on Clark Street. The pipes in the ceiling were wrapped in old newspapers and a few were unraveling. I pulled some down to read. The newspapers were from World War II and their bold headlines reported shocking events. A lifelong habit of reading newspapers took hold as I shoveled coal and devoured insulation material that helped me to visualize an entire world at war.