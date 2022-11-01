As a 25 year Idaho public school teacher and a dual credit political science and macroeconomic instructor I am interested in Idaho politics. We have a great state that has great leadership. In a few days we will be able to participate in the political process by casting our vote to choose who will represent us in the Idaho legislature and guide our great state through the turbulent times ahead.
I recently had the opportunity to serve as a substitute member of the Idaho House of Representatives during the special session on September 1st. This experience allowed me to see our legislators work in person. One legislator who was exceptionally impressive was Dustin Manwaring from the 29th district. Representative Manwaring is a true delegate for the people of the 29th district. Representative Manwaring was thoughtful and prudent as he considered the legislation on the table. After watching him in action I am sure that his number one goal as a member of the Idaho House of Representatives is to represent the people of the 29th district in a responsible and respectful manner. Representative Manwaring certainly displays all of the attributes we look for in good government leadership and he certainly cares for his constituents. As an Idaho public school teacher I appreciate his help in passing the education legislation during the special session. He is a true supporter of Idaho public schools. I encourage you to cast your vote for Representative Dustin Manwaring.
