Theodore Manard Hamann

Today, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced the progress in two cases in which two separate Idaho men dangerously fled from law enforcement to avoid investigation into their drug trafficking activities.

In the first case, Theodore Maynard Hamann, 40, of Pocatello, was sentenced to 130 months in federal prison for drug trafficking. On December 21, 2021, Hamann was arrested after hitting an Idaho State Trooper with his vehicle and leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase while transporting three pounds of methamphetamine.

