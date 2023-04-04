Snowstorm

Traffic was backed up on Interstate 86 along the Pocatello-Chubbuck border during Tuesday morning's snowstorm after several stuck semis caused police to shut down the freeway's eastbound lanes.

A snowstorm that arrived in East Idaho on Monday evening resulted in numerous wrecks and multiple school closures on Tuesday morning.

The stretch of Interstate 86 eastbound that connects to Interstate 15 was so slick and snow-covered on Tuesday morning that several semis got stuck, blocking lanes and significantly backing up traffic. The stuck tractor-trailers caused police to shut down Interstate 86 eastbound in Pocatello and Chubbuck for over three hours.

