A snowstorm that arrived in East Idaho on Monday evening resulted in numerous wrecks and multiple school closures on Tuesday morning.
The stretch of Interstate 86 eastbound that connects to Interstate 15 was so slick and snow-covered on Tuesday morning that several semis got stuck, blocking lanes and significantly backing up traffic. The stuck tractor-trailers caused police to shut down Interstate 86 eastbound in Pocatello and Chubbuck for over three hours.
Pocatello police issued a Tuesday morning warning to motorists urging them to stay at home because of the dangerous road conditions resulting from the falling snow and 45 mph winds. Police stated: "The Pocatello Street Department has been working tirelessly to clear the roads from the heavy snowstorm that has hit the Pocatello area. Due to the heavy snowfall, there have been a lot of stuck vehicles and vehicle accidents. If you do not need to, do not drive in these conditions and remain home or your place of business until road conditions improve."
Multiple local school districts including Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 and American Falls School District 381 canceled all Tuesday classes because of the snowstorm.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning and winter weather advisories for East Idaho because of the storm that is expected to continue dumping snow on much of the region until around noon Tuesday.
Several inches of snow are expected to fall on the Emigration Summit, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Arbon, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Grace, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Palisades, Swan Valley, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Victor, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Declo and Raft River areas.
The rest of East Idaho including the Idaho Falls, Ammon, Dubois, Rexburg, Rigby, Island Park, Ashton, Spencer, St. Anthony, Driggs and Tetonia areas could receive an inch or two of snow from the storm.
East Idaho's higher mountains could receive nearly a foot of snow depending on the storm's severity.
The storm is the latest in an almost daily series of weather systems to barrel through East Idaho since late March, bringing what seems like a steady wave of snow, rain and high winds to the region. Snow will remain a possibility for much of East Idaho for the rest of the week, so expect winter driving conditions especially in the higher elevations through Saturday.
Elsewhere in the state, winter weather advisories are in effect in south central Idaho including Twin Falls and Jerome, in southwest Idaho and in northern Idaho.
Various winter weather warnings are in effect in all of the states surrounding Idaho, especially Utah and Wyoming where the storm is expected to hit with the most ferocity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.