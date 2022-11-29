Car canyon

This image provided by Kamiah Fire-Rescue shows where a car ended up after leaving the roadway on Highway 64 near Kamiah.

 Photo courtesy of Kamiah Fire-Rescue

KAMIAH — The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 64 and went 350 feet down a canyon spent Saturday night in their vehicle before being rescued.

Multiple agencies were dispatched to the crash site, about 1 mile from the top of the grade, shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a post on the Facebook page of Kamiah Fire-Rescue.

