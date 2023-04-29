POCATELLO — The driver of the SUV involved in a collision with a fire truck in north Pocatello earlier this month has been arrested.
Josue Cabrera Flores, 33, of American Falls, was arrested on Thursday and charged with felony injury to a child in connection to the April 16 crash, Pocatello police said.
Flores was arrested upon his release from Portneuf Medical Center, where he had been receiving treatment since the crash.
Police said they decided to charge Cabrera Flores with felony injury to a child as a result of their investigation into the crash, adding that they're still waiting for lab results that could lead to more charges being filed.
Cabrera Flores was driving the SUV that struck the Pocatello Fire Department fire engine at the intersection of Berryman Drive and Pole Line Road on the afternoon of April 16, police said.
Authorities said that Cabrera Flores and a child passenger were in the SUV at the time of the crash and both were transported via ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The child was subsequently airlifted via emergency helicopter to a hospital in Salt Lake City for follow-up treatment, authorities said.
The three Pocatello firefighters in the fire truck were not injured in the crash.
Authorities said their preliminary investigation revealed that the fire truck did not have its lights and siren on when the collision occurred.
The fire truck was heading to a controlled burn that needed to be extinguished at the time of the crash.
Pocatello fire and police units responded to the wreck as well as the controlled burn, which was in the yard of a home on Berryman.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the burn while other emergency responders treated the wreck victims down the street.
Pole Line Road was partially blocked for more than an hour because of the crash.
Both the fire truck and SUV were heavily damaged in the collision and had to be towed from the scene.
Cabrera Flores posted bond on Friday and was released from the Bannock County Jail pending the adjudication of his case.
If convicted of felony injury to a child, he faces up to 10 years in prison.
