Josue Cabrera Flores

Josue Cabrera Flores

 Bannock County Jail Photo

POCATELLO — The driver of the SUV involved in a collision with a fire truck in north Pocatello earlier this month has been arrested.

Josue Cabrera Flores, 33, of American Falls, was arrested on Thursday and charged with felony injury to a child in connection to the April 16 crash, Pocatello police said.

