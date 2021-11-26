The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash discovered this morning on State Highway 21 in Boise County approximately four miles south of Lowman.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was traveling southbound when his vehicle, a green Dodge Ram pickup, left the edge of the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment. The driver was not wearing a seat belt. He was deceased on scene.
In cooperation with the Boise County Sheriff's Office and the Boise County Coroner, the driver has been identified as Michael Edward Lopez, 71, of Missoula, Montana.
Lopez had been reported missing on November 10 after he left Missoula en route to Caldwell, Idaho.
Story continues below video
To aid in the search of very steep terrain, the Boise County Sheriff's Office was being assisted by a private helicopter crew to search the area after it was learned Lopez's cell phone had pinged a nearby cell tower.
The helicopter crew located the pickup truck.
Next of kin has been notified.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.